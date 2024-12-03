On That Grind: How Fusion Helps Customers Boost Energy With CBD

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people get out of bed with a single idea in their heads: coffee. But what if there were other ways to get extra energy in the day, minus the caffeine headaches, sugar crashes, and sleepless nights? Fusion CBD Products set out to provide an answer for its customers with a range of CBD products available online for energy and rest, which are designed to enhance and support customers living busy lives.

Here’s the first thing to know about Fusion CBD Products’ approach to energy: there’s no one-size fits all solution, and there’s no magic pill for it. Just like other forms of health, true wellbeing and energy come from a holistic, balanced lifestyle—which can be supported by the benefits of CBD.

This means that not sleeping, and living off coffee? Bad idea. Slumping onto your desk, and grabbing a sugary snack to perk up? Bad idea. Living with too much stress to sleep, and never getting a good night’s rest? Bad idea. Not sleeping, and living off coffee…you get the idea.

That’s why Fusion CBD Products’ growing lineup of CBD—which includes gummies, tinctures, oils, vapes, rubs, sprays, and even dog treats—includes a special selection of products designed to promote healthy sleep, help boost energy, and support a holistic, healthy lifestyle.

CBD for sleep

(Hint: it’s not a sleeping pill.)

To understand how CBD helps sleep, it’s important to first understand how it works. When it’s consumed, CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system by binding with its CB-1 and CB-2 receptors. These receptors mediate the effects of cannabinoids (in this case, CBD) including its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Fusion CBD Products’ Sleep and Recovery CBD softgels are one solution designed to provide these benefits to people looking for a deeper, more restorative rest. According to a post on Fusion’s website, “CBD’s impact on sleep is still being researched, and some studies have suggested that it can regulate our sleep through our body’s endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is closely tied to the hypothalamus, which oversees our sleep-wake cycle through our circadian rhythm.”

Unlike THC (CBD’s infamous cousin, tetrahydrocannabinol, which is responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis), CBD doesn’t directly make you sleepy. However, by deepening rest and improving its quality, it may support more regular and better sleep, helping you have more energy, in turn, throughout the day.

CBD for energy

So, you might say, it’s not sleep you’re looking for. It’s energy! While sleep is an undeniably important part of any schedule to maintain energy in the long term, Fusion CBD Products has also developed a pre-workout CBD supplement for energy and focus. Packed with 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG (cannabigerol) per serving, these CBD softgels can be a great way to banish midday fatigue and get a natural uplift.

CBD doesn’t just provide energy, either; its stress relieving properties can also promote concentration and focus, leading to more momentum in your day.

CBD for muscles and joints

So all that momentum…it can tire you out. Fusion’s thought of that, too. For people looking for a way to combat joint discomfort with all-natural relief, Fusion CBD Products developed muscle and joint capsules with CBD. Packed with the benefits of 100% organic CBD oil, turmeric, and ginger, this proprietary blend is designed to ease discomfort.

And with these capsules, Fusion’s focus isn’t just on everyday joint discomfort. Everyone from professional athletes to people living with arthritis experience varying levels of soreness, and Fusion’s goal is to help support them in a healthy lifestyle. CBD can also be supportive in relieving soreness and aches, including aches from osteoarthritis, among others.

All in all, this trio of CBD multivitamins is a small sampling of the products Fusion created to help support all different lifestyles in their customers. Although the brand is very active in the world of combat sports—particularly in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and the UFC, whose athletes Fusion has partnered with and sponsored—its focus remains helping people through their every day lives with the benefits of CBD.

Not everyone has aches because they won a championship match. Not everyone has trouble sleeping because they’ve got a big game in the morning. And not everyone lacks energy because they’ve spent it all on an elite training session.

Most people are just tired because they work hard. Whether it’s on a construction site, in an office, or on the road, people give it their all to build the lives they want to live, and at the end of the day, buying CBD online for sleep, energy or muscle relief can be a great way for people to take care of themselves, and to support a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Fusion CBD Products knows this, and they believe in the power of that balanced lifestyle. Because long-term, energy doesn’t come from a bottle or can. It comes taking care of yourself every day. It’s a goal worth reaching.

And with the right food, the right exercise, the right rest, and the right supplements, it’s a goal that’s attainable.

Fusion CBD Products is based in Miami. Since 2018, the company has been providing Americans with natural, vegan-friendly and gluten-free CBD products made from hemp grown in FDA-approved, GMP-certified facilities in the USA. To learn more and to shop CBD products online, visit the brand’s website.

