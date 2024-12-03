GUTHRIE UNVEILS NEW GUTHRIE CORTLAND RENZI HEALTH CAMPUS

Cortland, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guthrie was thrilled to cut the ribbon today on the next stage of state-of-the-art health care in the Cortland community. The Guthrie Cortland Renzi Health Campus opens to patients on Monday, Dec. 9. The 32,000 square foot health campus will initially offer imaging, lab, walk-in and expanded primary care services in a primary care clinic named in honor of Deborah and Stephen Geibel.

“We understand that a primary care provider is important on many fronts,” said Marie Darling, Sr. Director, Guthrie Medical Group, Northern Region. “The relationship that is built with a primary care provider assists in achieving health goals and is the gateway to preventative screenings and specialty care services needed along the way. We respect the importance of this relationship and are actively recruiting more primary care providers to this region to support the community’s engagement in their overall health.”

Beginning in the spring of 2025, the new space will welcome multiple specialty care services, including orthopedics, general surgery, plastic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and pain management. Additionally, in Guthrie’s ongoing efforts to expand care in rural communities, this health campus will be home to a tele-medicine hub, expanding virtual access to Guthrie experts from across our health system.

The opening of this new health campus is the fulfillment of continued investment in the Cortland community by Guthrie, in our ongoing mission to be the most trusted local health care partner. It’s a vision shared by valued community partner and donor, Nicholas Renzi.

“At Guthrie, we invest when and where there is a need, and we will continue to do so, because we understand the challenges of accessing health care in rural communities,” said Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “Through generous gifts such as Nick’s, we’re able to set the standard for rural health care across the nation by delivering innovative, compassionate, and accessible medical services tailored to the unique needs of rural communities.”

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to support this new health campus project,” said Nicholas Renzi. “The consolidation of existing Guthrie medical services into one building together with the requisite support services is a major step in making The Guthrie Clinic a leader in the Cortland community. For a small town, we have health care facilities that are well suited to service the needs of our people in terms of the breadth of services, availability of services, and the competency of the medical professionals and staff.”

We are thrilled to work on this project with a strong community partner, in The McNeil Development Company, bringing new life to the former JM Murray Center, choosing to redevelop a vacant property that holds fond memories for members of our community.

“They say it takes a community to raise a child. I like to say it takes a community to raise a community,” said David McNeil, Owner, McNeil Development Company. “We have got to continue working together to provide the resources that make a community healthy. Our health care organizations need to provide a high level of quality care in our community, so our residents do not have to travel. There is no one person that can do it by themself.”

The Guthrie Cortland Renzi Health Campus is a NYS Clean Heat facility, which means its design incorporates state-of-the-art technology to save energy and reduce carbon footprint.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eleven residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

