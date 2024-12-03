Discover the Hidden Beauty of Our Busy World in U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón's New Picture Book "And, Too the Fox" illustrated by Gaby D'Alessandro

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January, Carolrhoda Booksâ, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , presents And, Too, the Fox by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and illustrated by Gaby D'Alessandro. First published in Limón's most recent poetry collection, The Hurting Kind, this poem blooms in picture book format and cultivates a sense of wonder and imagination in young readers observing the natural world.

The fox meanders through a landscape set in Kentucky, Limón's home state. Flora and fauna from other poems in The Hurting Kind adorn every spread, incorporating more of Limón's work within the woodlands, prairie, and suburbs pictured. Readers watch the fox enjoy tender moments of rest in soft grasses, swift hunting on bouncy feet, and furious digging. Limón maintains a sense of respectful distance between the reader and the fox, pondering his unconcerned, private existence.

Gentle, precise poetry meditates on the quiet spaces the fox inhabits, while D'Alessandro's fluid brushstrokes flush each page with life and movement. The artwork's use of light and color offer blushing sunsets, hazy blue skies, and mystic evenings which evoke a sense of magic in the world's most peaceful moments. This heartfelt story will appeal to poetry and nature lovers of all ages.

Praise for And, Too, The Fox :

"The wonder and reverence conveyed through the text and the fluidity of the illustrations result in a smooth and calming experience that will leave readers awed at the beauty of nature. A grounded yet ethereal blend of verse and vulpine sentiments."—starred, Kirkus Reviews

"Children will be captivated by Fox as they join him on a joyful romp through his world."—starred, School Library Journal

"In soaring lines of poetry that feel as graceful as the creature they describe, Limón (In Praise of Mystery) considers a fox seen in a fenced backyard . . . The sense of having entered the world of a wild animal for a few unexpected moments lingers in this refreshing picture book encounter."—Publishers Weekly

About the Author and Illustrator:

Ada Limón is the author of six books of poetry, including The Carrying, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Her most recent book of poetry, The Hurting Kind, was shortlisted for the Griffin Poetry Prize. She is the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States and the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship. As the Poet Laureate, her signature project is called You Are Here and focuses on how poetry can help connect us to the natural world.

Gaby D'Alessandro is a Dominican illustrator based in NYC. She attended Altos de Chavón in the Dominican Republic and moved to New York to complete her studies at Parsons School of Design. Gaby's work has been recognized by Communication Arts, The Society of Illustrators, 3x3, American Illustration, and Latin American Ilustración. Her illustrated books include The Cot in the Living Room and Stolen Science.

About the Publisher:

Carolrhoda Booksâ, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , has been publishing high-quality, award-winning books since 1959. Our picture books spark children’s imaginations and offer new ways of looking at the world. Our middle-grade books stand out not only for their quality, but also for the breadth of genres encompassed, from coming-of-age stories to exceptional nonfiction to mysteries. Carolrhoda authors and illustrators have been honored with awards such as a Caldecott Honor, the Coretta Scott King Book Award, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award. We believe that all children should be able to find themselves in the pages of a book.

And, Too, the Fox

January 2025

$18.99 Hardcover, Jacketed

eBook Also Available

Ages 5 - 9

HC: 979-8-7656-3925-2

32 Pages ● 9 3/4 x 9 3/4

