Robbins LLP Urges PACS Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About the PACS Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) (a) common stock in connection with the Company's April 11, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"), or (b) securities between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024. PACS Group, through its subsidiaries, operates senior care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities in the United States.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) Misled Investors Regarding its Reimbursement and Referral Practices

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in a “scheme” to submit false Medicare claims which “drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 – 2023”; (2) that the Company engaged in a “scheme” to “bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare”; and (3) that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report containing allegations to support these contentions. On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.93, or over 27%, to close at $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024.

Plaintiff further alleges that on November 6, 2024, the Company announced that it would postpone its fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings release. The Company further disclosed it had “received civil investigative demands from the federal government regarding the Company’s reimbursement and referral practices that may or may not be related to this week’s third-party report.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.45 or 38.76%, to close at $18.09 per share on November 6, 2024. By the commencement of this action, PACS Group stock has traded as low as $18.09 per share, a more than 13.9% decline from the $21 per share IPO price.



