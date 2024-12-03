Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 27, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 1, 2022, and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Dentsply investors have until January 27, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, brings claims under sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") on behalf of a class comprising individuals who purchased Dentsply common stock between December 1, 2022, and November 6, 2024 (the "Class Period") and suffered damages as a result (the "Class").

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose significant negative information about the Company’s operations and future prospects. Specifically, it is claimed that Defendants did not inform investors that: (1) the Company’s Byte aligners had caused severe injuries to patients over several years; (2) the Company had not reported these injuries to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and (3) the financial value attributed to the Byte aligners was significantly overstated, among other issues.

When the truth came to light, the Complaint states that Dentsply’s stock price dropped by $6.72 per share, a decline of more than 28%, closing at $17.26 per share on November 7, 2024, resulting in losses for investors.

