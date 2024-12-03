RAINN Named Winner of 2024-2025 Amazon Web Services IMAGINE Grant for Nonprofits

Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2024 Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant, a public grant opportunity open to registered charities in the United Kingdom and Ireland and registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the United States who are using technology to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. The grant will support RAINN’s efforts to expedite access to trauma-informed support for sexual violence survivors of all ages, delivering critical interventions where people already communicate.

Now in its seventh year, the AWS IMAGINE Grant provides vital resources to nonprofit organizations looking to deploy cloud technology as a central tool to achieve mission goals. As part of the program, AWS seeks proposals for big ideas on how to leverage cloud technology in new and innovative ways to accelerate impact in local and global communities.

RAINN was named a winner in the Pathfinder – Generative AI category, which recognizes highly innovative, mission-critical projects that leverage generative AI. RAINN will receive up to $200,000 in unrestricted funding, up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credits, and implementation support from the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center. Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

RAINN will use AWS generative AI services to integrate RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline and additional support mediums for survivors directly into social media, gaming, and social networking sites. Through this integration, RAINN aims to expedite access to trauma-informed support for sexual violence survivors of all ages, delivering critical interventions where people already communicate.

“RAINN is honored to be a 2024-2025 Amazon Web Services IMAGINE Pathfinder recipient,” said Bill Bondurant, Chief Technology Officer for RAINN. “AWS enables RAINN support specialists to connect with survivors, especially those from vulnerable populations, where they are already communicating and may be most comfortable accessing support. Reaching out for help is already difficult, and removing barriers to accessing crisis support for survivors is a critical component of RAINN’s mission. Together, utilizing AWS services, we will help more survivors and work towards creating a world free from sexual violence.”

"At AWS, we're inspired by the nonprofit sector's unwavering commitment to preserving the dignity and health of people and our planet," said Allyson Fryhoff, managing director of nonprofit and nonprofit health at AWS. "Our Imagine Grant winners are pioneering groundbreaking, technology-driven approaches that will amplify their mission impact and build a more equitable and compassionate world. We are thrilled to work alongside these organizations, helping them leverage the transformative capabilities of the AWS Cloud to bring these projects to life.”

Since the launch of the IMAGINE Grant program in 2018, AWS has awarded over $14M in unrestricted funds, AWS Promotional Credits, and expert technical guidance to over 130 nonprofit organizations in support of their technology-driven goals. Previous winners are currently using AWS services to tackle critical challenges such as eliminating barriers to food security, improving maternal health outcomes, helping millions access clean and safe drinking water globally, tackling rare disease research, and more.

Over 85,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide use AWS to increase their impact and advance mission goals. Through multiple programs tailored specifically to the nonprofit community, AWS enables nonprofits of all sizes to overcome barriers to technology adoption, while enhancing the scale, performance, and capabilities of mission operations.

For more information on the AWS IMAGINE Grant, visit https://aws.amazon.com/government-education/nonprofits/aws-imagine-grant-program/

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting hotline.RAINN.org.

