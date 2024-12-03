Quanterix Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quanterix Corporation ("Quanterix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QTRX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On November 12, 2024, after the market closed, Quanterix announced that it had “identified an error regarding the capitalization of labor and overhead costs applied to prior periods, dating back to at least 2021,” which had affected the valuation of its inventory. As a result, the company stated that the financial statements reflecting these errors should no longer be relied upon.

In response to this disclosure, Quanterix’s stock price dropped by $2.77, or 18.3%, closing at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024, resulting in significant losses for investors.

