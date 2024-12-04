Building Bridges with Fragrance: Cultural and Economic Celebration at the Agarwood & Rosewood International Conference

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaoren Gou from Canada & World Report at Haikou, Hainan, China, December 1, 2024 Reports: At the scenic Hainan International Exhibition Center’s Hall 5, the sea breeze carried hints of agarwood’s enchanting aroma, blending the natural beauty of the tropics with the charm of a cultural and industrial gathering. On December 1, the three-day 2024 Agarwood & Rosewood International Conference concluded in Hainan, leaving an indelible mark. With over 56,000 visitors and an impressive total transaction value of 537 million RMB, this extraordinary event brought together the essence of “fragrance and wood,” celebrating a thriving industry and a rich cultural heritage.



Representatives from various nations jointly launched an initiative to establish the “Global Fragrance Industry Trade Alliance.”

A Journey of Fragrance and Elegance: The New Era of Agarwood and Rosewood

Agarwood and rosewood have been treasured by the Chinese for centuries. From the ethereal fragrance of agarwood to the warm textures of rosewood, every note and grain carries the profound legacy of Chinese culture and the artistry of nature. Hainan, with its tropical maritime climate and fertile soil, has nurtured some of the world’s finest agarwood and rosewood, earning its place as a global hub for these natural treasures.

The conference welcomed international buyers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia, and other countries, who explored collaboration opportunities with domestic and foreign enterprises. The event resulted in contracts worth 2.5 billion RMB. During the opening ceremony, representatives from various nations jointly launched an initiative to establish the “Global Fragrance Industry Trade Alliance,” setting the stage for the future of the agarwood industry on a global scale.



Sina-Arabian Agarwood Trade Cooperation Signing and Launch Cermony

Throughout the three days, the “Fragrance Competition” showcased Hainan agarwood’s rich layers and lingering aroma, captivating both the senses and hearts of attendees. The “Fragrance Exploration Journey” offered visitors a behind-the-scenes look at agarwood planting, processing, and marketing, providing a deeper appreciation for the cultural and industrial value of agarwood and rosewood. Meanwhile, China’s first wild agarwood auction achieved a remarkable total transaction value of 76.38 million RMB, marking a milestone in the fusion of culture and commerce.

A Cultural and Industrial Symphony: A Platform for Thought Leadership

The conference was not only a celebration of tradition but also a stage for intellectual exchange. The main forum and 12 sub-forums gathered leading scholars, cultural icons, and industry experts from around the world to discuss topics ranging from the cultural significance of agarwood and rosewood to genetic resource innovation and future development trends.



China Representative Zeng Qingzhu delivering a speech.







Oman Representative Naru Keshavji Sampat delivering a speech.







India Representative Zuhair Mohamod delivering a speech.

During the release of the 2024 China Agarwood Industry Development Report, it was revealed that China now has over 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) of agarwood plantations, with 140,000 mu located in Hainan. These figures underscore the success of combining ecological preservation with economic growth, painting a promising picture for the industry’s future.

Hainan Agarwood Association President Zeng Qingzhu, a pivotal figure in the industry, remarked, “This international conference has not only elevated Hainan agarwood onto the global stage but also provided innovative solutions for the fragrance industry worldwide.” Zeng, who pioneered influential events like the Hainan Fragrance Fair, Heavenly Fragrance Envoy, and the International Fragrance Industry Forum, has been instrumental in setting standards for the industry, including the CETTIC “Fragrance Master” certification, agarwood classification systems, and development plans.

He further emphasized, “The Hainan Agarwood Association has always been dedicated to promoting the local agarwood industry. Our members alone have planted 87,000 mu of agarwood. We look forward to introducing Hainan and China’s agarwood to more global consumers in the years to come.”



Hainan Agarwood Association President Zeng Qingzhu (left) and Wang Keyuan, President of the Agarwood Association in Dianbai District, Maoming City, Guangdong Province.









Craftsmanship and Heritage: The Artistry of Agarwood and Rosewood

Hainan rosewood, revered as “golden wood,” is celebrated for its rich textures and intricate patterns. Pan Lusheng's statement highlights the importance of Hainan's natural ecological resources, specifically agarwood and pear, in both traditional and modern contexts. He underscores how Hainan's unique products, including its traditional Chinese medicine plant and craft resources, are being integrated into contemporary needs. This combination reflects Hainan's efforts to modernize and transform its industries, making them relevant both domestically and internationally. His comments point to the growing demand for these resources in society, suggesting that they play a crucial role in the development of Hainan's economy and cultural heritage in the modern era.



Pan Lusheng, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Chairman of the China Folk Literature and Art Association.





















Zheng Yongli, chairman of Hainan Daming Hall Enterprises and a third-generation woodworker, has been a key figure in rosewood craftsmanship since 1980. Reflecting on the event, Zheng noted, “Each piece of rosewood furniture is a masterpiece of nature and human artistry. This conference has demonstrated unparalleled unity within the industry.”



Zheng Yongli (second from left), Chairman of Hainan Daming Hall Enterprises.





Wang Keyuan, President of the Agarwood Association in Dianbai District, Maoming City, Guangdong Province, brought over 300 merchants and growers to the conference. His Agarwood Mountain brand is renowned both domestically and internationally. Wang praised Hainan’s efforts in setting quality standards for agarwood and expressed hope for closer collaboration between Guangdong and Hainan to further elevate the fragrance industry on the global stage.



Exhibitors from Guangdong representing the Agarwood Mountain brand.





Saudi exhibitor Ahmed Yesaad, deeply impressed by Hainan’s high-quality agarwood, remarked, “Hainan agarwood is of exceptional quality. It represents the future of the global agarwood industry.”



Saudi exhibitor Ahmed Yesaad (left).









Lingering Aromas: Paving the Way for Agarwood and Rosewood’s Future

The 2024 Agarwood and Rosewood International Conference is jointly organized by the Hainan Daily Newspaper Group and the China Collectors Association, with co-hosting by the National Innovation Alliance for the Agarwood Industry of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration and the Hainan Folk Artists Association. The event is jointly undertaken by Hainan Daily Co., Ltd., Hainan Haiwang Industrial Co., Ltd., and Hainan Hailv Exhibition Service Co., Ltd.. The conference, with its diverse exhibitions, forums, and auctions, showcased the cultural allure and economic potential of agarwood and rosewood. It successfully built international collaboration channels, further boosting the development of Hainan’s free trade port.

Hainan’s natural advantages make it a prime location for producing world-class agarwood and rosewood. Combined with a commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, the province is poised to remain a leader in the global industry. As Hainan’s government and industry organizations continue to foster growth, the legacy of agarwood and rosewood will shine brighter than ever, enriching both culture and commerce.

In three unforgettable days, the conference was not merely an event but a journey through fragrance and wood—a celebration of tradition, artistry, and vision. As the 2024 Agarwood & Rosewood International Conference concludes, its essence lingers, carried by the winds from Hainan, touching hearts and inspiring dreams around the world.



Invited Arab guests visiting the exhibition area.

Exhibition area of the China Collectors Association.

Exhibition area of the Agarwood Association in Beiliu City, Guangxi Autonomous Region.

Haikou’s incense culture promotion booth.

Invited Arab guests experiencing agarwood culture.

Invited Arab guests visiting the premium rosewood and agarwood exhibition area.

Hainan exhibitor.

Hainan exhibitors.

Guangdong exhibitors.

Hainan exhibitors.

Hainan exhibitors.

Hainan exhibitor.

Hainan exhibitors.

Hainan exhibitor.

Hainan exhibitors.

Guangdong exhibitors.

Hainan exhibitors.

Guangdong exhibitors.

Representatives from Hainan’s agarwood brand enterprise NAN ZHI interacting with exhibitors.

Sichuan exhibitors.

Young exhibitors from Guangdong selling products via live-streaming onTiktok.

Invited Arab guests visiting the exhibition area.

Invited Arab guests visiting the exhibition area.

