SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global onchain technology company, has issued updates for December 4, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Upshift to Expand Cross-Chain Yield Opportunities

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Upshift, a cross-chain yield protocol, expanding its suite of decentralized finance offerings for users.



This integration opens new opportunities for OKX Wallet users to access transparent, cross-chain yields backed by secure risk controls. Eligible users can now seamlessly supply and stake assets to access yields across multiple blockchain networks through their OKX Wallet.



To access Upshift, OKX Wallet users can:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available for Chrome and Firefox browsers) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Visit Upshift's platform Connect their OKX Wallet to the platform via web extension

