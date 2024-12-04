Yangzhou-Zhenjiang ±200kV DC Transmission Project Completes CEPCA's Green Construction Assessment

NANJING, China, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 20th to 25th, the Yangzhou-Zhenjiang ±200kV DC transmission project, managed by the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd., successfully completed the China Electric Power Construction Association's green construction assessment.

This project is China's first AC-to-DC conversion project, utilizing the existing Wufeng Mountain crossing to transform AC transmission line into a DC transmission line. This conversion project can increase the transmission capacity of the Wufeng Mountain crossing from the original 600,000 kilowatts to 1,200,000 kilowatts, with a long-term transmission capacity that can be increased to 3,600,000 kilowatts. This effectively alleviates the burden on existing cross-river channels, greatly enhances the cross-sectional capacity for north-south electricity transmission, and meets the demand for optimizing the allocation of clean energy resources in Jiangsu and even the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the CEPCA's green construction assessment, the inspection team conducted a comprehensive and meticulous assessment of the green planning, green design, green construction, green handover, and innovative indicators of the Yangzhou-Zhenjiang DC project. They highly praised the green construction level of this project, believing that this project fully implemented the concept of green construction during the planning, design, construction, and handover stages. Through scientific management and technological innovation, the project achieved goals such as resource conservation, environmental protection, and energy conservation and emission reduction. The green construction of the Yangzhou-Zhenjiang DC project has reached an industry-leading level, setting a new benchmark for green construction in power construction projects.

Next, the company will continue to adhere to the concept of green construction, actively summarize the experience of green construction, and provide replicable and promotable models for the green construction of future engineering projects.

Source: The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aea27ab-803e-469f-b5dc-2ecab9d7eb63