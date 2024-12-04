Twelve Capital Review of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024

ZURICH, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Capital is pleased to share our review of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season was more active than average but less severe than early predictions. Warm sea surface temperatures and the transition away from El Niño fuelled strong storm activity, producing 11 hurricanes, with 5 reaching Category 3 or higher. However, factors like Saharan dust helped limit storm development. Insurance losses from hurricanes are estimated at USD 30–50 billion, but most insured natural catastrophe losses in 2024, exceeding USD 50 billion, will arise from secondary perils such as wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. Twelve Capital continues to focus on peak peril risks.

