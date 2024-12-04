Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Piping Systems Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Rising Demand for Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons Forecast to Propel Demand for GRP Piping Systems

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Piping Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Polyester, Vinylester, Epoxy), Product (Pipes, Blinds, Elbows, Nozzles, Reducers), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glass fiber reinforced plastic piping systems market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for exploration and production of hydrocarbons is expected to propel the demand for GRP piping systems over the forecast period.







GRP pipes, fittings and tanks with high strength, durability, and anti-corrosion properties aid in the protection of onshore and offshore ships and vessels from corrosion, thereby driving the product demand from oil and gas industry. Furthermore, corrosion of metal pipes in water and wastewater treatment plants, oil and gas exploration and production is a key factor promoting demand.



The increasing penetration of GRP piping systems in sectors including water and wastewater treatment, power generation, sewage and drainage systems, aerospace, and fire protection is expected to aid market growth. In addition, rising industrial and commercial construction has resulted in boosting demand for GRP piping systems in the construction sector owing to its superior build quality as compared to its counterparts.



Industry participants are focusing on the R&D related to the use of advanced polymers for improving the durability, strength, and temperature and pressure resistance. However, fluctuating raw material prices may pose a significant threat for the manufacturers over the forecast period.



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Piping Systems Market Report Highlights

Epoxy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030 owing to its use in manufacturing GRP pipes and fittings to impart enhanced fire retardant and structural integrity properties

The consumption of the product in elbows is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% on account of its high load bearing capacity and chemical resistance, which aids its installation in oil refineries for fluid or gas flow diversion

Middle East and Africa accounted for 26.4% of global market share in terms of revenue in 2024 owing to increasing support for strong infrastructure projects and government reforms in the region for meeting the growing energy demand

Major players in the Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) piping systems market are involved in distributing their products through varied distribution channels including direct supply agreements, vendors, wholesalers and distributors; to obtain a competitive edge in the market

The leading players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Piping Systems market include:

Plasticon Composites

STEULER-KCH

HOBAS

Protecciones Plasticas S.A. (Protesa)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

PPG Industries, Inc.

FIBREX

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory (ADPF)

Hedley Industrial Group

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

Borealis

Toray Resins



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





