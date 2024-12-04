BasisPoint hits major growth milestones – over 250 clients and 25 staff

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BasisPoint Group (‘BasisPoint’), a global, full-service creative agency specialising in strategic financial branding, marketing, web and client portal development for both established and startup investment managers, has announced that it has hit two major growth milestones. BasisPoint has now worked with over 250 clients since inception almost a decade ago, and now has 25 staff.

BasisPoint’s more than 250 clients have collective assets under management (‘AUM’) of over $200bn, including many of the world’s leading brands in the space. As industry specialists, BasisPoint services investment managers and financial sector service providers across the spectrum from hedge and private equity funds to real estate, venture, crypto and fintech.

BasisPoint’s female-led and operated team comprises 25 creative professionals, located across four continents, enabling BasisPoint to efficiently service clients with global footprints.

Dana Tonkin, founder of BasisPoint, said, “Our business was built on new fund launches, an area we still specialise in. But as our offering has grown to accommodate the needs of our clients, we’ve become a strategic marketing partner for some of the industry’s leading investment managers and providers, a position and privilege we don’t take for granted.”

To this day, growth remains referral-led. “It’s hard to know exactly what drives the referrals, but it’s probably a combination of the creative work we do, our focus on seamless technology solutions and the desire to blow our clients away. We get a kick from that. We also put a lot of emphasis on an efficient client experience because we understand the demands they’re working under,” said Zanthe Hone, Head of Operations.

Initially, it was the prime brokers who noticed the crisp decks, websites and client portals entering the market. They have since become advocates. “The designers in our team come from non-investment backgrounds, which I think has worked to our advantage. They bring fresh global ideas and embrace ever-evolving tech innovation, which culminates in striking aesthetics and digital interfaces, which is somewhat of an anomaly in the investments space,” said Carla Hauptfleisch, Senior Designer.

In 2024, the firm rebranded from BasisPoint Design to BasisPoint Group to more accurately reflect its nature as a full-service marketing agency for investment managers, advisors and service providers.

“Exceptional design remains the firm’s key differentiating factor. But our technical understanding of investment strategies across asset classes allows us to draw out and communicate their differentiating factors in a way that further enhances the final aesthetic,” said Warren Kelly, Head Copywriter. He joined BasisPoint in 2020 after a six-year stint at a multi-asset hedge fund in an investor relations capacity.

As BasisPoint takes on larger and more complex clients, building and executing strategic marketing plans that align with corporate objectives has become paramount. To effectively distribute client messaging for the purposes of raising brand awareness and building trust with their desired audience, BasisPoint leverages a rapidly evolving digital marketing capability.

About BasisPoint:

The BasisPoint Group is a global, full-service creative agency specialising in strategic financial branding, marketing, and web development. We partner with both established and startup investment managers and providers to highlight and communicate their unique strengths with compelling clarity, driving engagement and delivering results.

To learn more, visit https://www.basispoint.group

