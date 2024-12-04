Ammonia Market Report 2024 - Key Ammonia Projects Globally

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Ammonia market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 1.7% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. Today, around 70-80% of the annually produced ammonia is contributed to the agriculture industry through its use as fertilizers.
Report Scope
- Ammonia demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of Ammonia by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming ammonia projects
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ammonia market
- Identify opportunities in the global Ammonia industry with the help of key upcoming projects
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ammonia capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
- China to Dominate Global Ammonia Supply
- Ammonia - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
- Russia and India to Lead Global Ammonia Capacity Additions
- Agriculture Industry to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions
- Key Ammonia Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Ammonia Projects
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urixwi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.