Ammonia Market Report 2024 - Key Ammonia Projects Globally

The global Ammonia market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 1.7% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. Today, around 70-80% of the annually produced ammonia is contributed to the agriculture industry through its use as fertilizers.



Ammonia demand and supply analysis by key countries

Demand and supply analysis of Ammonia by type

Upcoming capacity additions by key countries

Details of upcoming ammonia projects

Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ammonia market

Identify opportunities in the global Ammonia industry with the help of key upcoming projects

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ammonia capacity data

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Ammonia Supply

Ammonia - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Russia and India to Lead Global Ammonia Capacity Additions

Agriculture Industry to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions

Key Ammonia Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Ammonia Projects

