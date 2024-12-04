Mastercard Tech Activities Profile 2024 - Technology Initiatives, Partnerships and Product Launches

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Mastercard Inc. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Mastercard Inc (Mastercard) is a payment and technology company, which deals with clearing, authorization, and settlement of payment transactions. It offers a wide range of payment solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and commercial cards; digital payments, real-time account-based payments, and payment system security; transaction services such as cross-border and domestic transactions. Mastercard also provides value-added services such as loyalty and rewards and advisory services such as consulting, analytics, and implementation services.

Mastercard serves individuals, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, merchants, governments, and other organizations. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk42ix

