The 2024 Dongguan Global Investment Promotion Conference Kicks Off on December 5

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Dongguan, a cornerstone of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is set to host the 2024 Global Investment Promotion Conference on December 5 and 6. Once again, the city is commanding the attention of global investors, establishing itself as a prime destination for companies seeking a strategic foothold in this region.

Speaking at a press conference, Feng Bin, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Dongguan City, revealed that the number of registered market entities in the city has surpassed 1.8 million, maintaining its position as Guangdong Province's top-performing prefecture-level city for 12 consecutive years.

The conference has drawn global interest, with 461 enterprises confirming attendance as of December 1. Among them are Fortune Global 500 companies, listed firms, and a cohort of promising specialized and sophisticated enterprises and "hidden champions". These businesses span such industries as advanced manufacturing, e-commerce, cultural tourism, services, and venture capital.

The conference will bring together top players in electronic information, new energy, and high-end equipment manufacturing, along with pioneers in artificial intelligence and the low-altitude economy, with an aim to foster new industrial partnerships.

Underscoring the city's commitment to deepen reform and opening up, a spokesperson for the Dongguan Bureau of Commerce stated that the city is stepping up efforts to enhance its business environment for foreign investors, focusing on streamlining every aspect of their operations. Key areas include business registration, land and utility access, logistics, financial transactions, talent acquisition, and immigration facilitation. Also, the city pledges to uphold national treatment for foreign firms in such areas as access to factors of production, licensing, standard setting, and government procurement, ensuring fair market competition.

This year's conference highlights the theme of "Pursuing Higher-Standard Opening Up" through a unique "1+5+5" format: one main conference, five parallel events, and five overseas sub-forums held in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Germany, and the United States. The agenda also features three curated site visits designed to showcase Dongguan's investment-friendly environment, dynamic industrial landscape, and new avenues for win-win cooperation, promising to solidify the city's appeal as a global business hub.

