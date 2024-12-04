Citigroup Tech Activities Profile 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Citigroup Inc. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

The report provides information and insights into Citigroup's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Citigroup Inc is a provider of diversified financial services. Its portfolio of offering comprises retail, commercial, and investment banking; securities brokerage; trade and securities services; and wealth management solutions. Citigroup provides a range of accounts and deposit services, debit and credit cards, loans and mortgages, small business banking solutions, treasury and trade services, and corporate and institutional lending.

It also offers asset management, capital market, and securities services. The group has a presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific; and serves individuals, corporate companies, small businesses, and institutional and government clients.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

