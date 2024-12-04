Data Finds Key to Happiness is Less Free Time

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey by laptop backpack brand Riut has revealed that those who optimise their time for productivity are also the happiest in life. Could it be that the less “free time” you have, the happier you’ll be?

The study of over 1,000 UK respondents looked at the correlation between productivity and happiness.

Here are the findings:

People who optimise their life for productivity are happier, with 55% reporting so. This compares to 37% of those who are freer with their routine.

People who optimise their life for productivity claimed to find more meaning in their everyday life (43% vs 24%) and surprisingly have a more eventful life too (26% vs 18%) then those who try to wing it.

35% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 34% of 18 to 24-year-olds prefer a life optimised for productivity over spontaneity.

Widowed and single people were more likely to spend their day productively (39% and 26% respectively), while divorced people felt they had the least control over their lives (19%).

The study shows that a little effort put upfront into plotting a routine for yourself that favours productivity will help your overall wellbeing, and actually leave you open to feeling more passionate and alive as opposed to feeling stifled by routine.

The study also looked into the productivity of commuters in the UK, as the daily commute, particularly if you’re on public transport, is still being written off by some as productivity dead time. But for many it can be used to our advantage. Our survey found that commuters from Sheffield, Cardiff, Brighton, and Belfast feel the most productive in their commutes, with around a third saying they optimise this time.

Optimising your life for productivity is clearly working for many, but if you are struggling with where to start, Riut has some tips on what you can look at optimising in order to get more productive and happier as a result.

Sleep - Make sure you get enough. Try going to bed a little earlier so you give yourself the chance to get a full 8 hours.

Exercise - Create a regular exercise routine (with activities you enjoy) that you can maintain longer term. You don't need to run 10 miles a day, but you might manage 2 jogs a week.

Go outside - Get fresh air every day. If you work from home, take a walk round the block or in a local park. If you're commuting, try taking a longer walk on the way home.

Know your body - Listen to how you're feeling. Understand how your energy levels vary throughout the day and see if you can build a routine to match it.

Schedule your time - Use tools like a calendar to block out time for different tasks so you know you can fit in all your activities.

Allow for me time - If you've mastered living productively, give yourself a break: don't let productivity take over your life. Balance time for you and time getting stuff done. Work out a good form of me time, and make sure you take it.

Sarah Giblin, advocate for thriving in the city and Founder at Riut, had this to say:

“It sounds so simple but getting a few important things done each day can positively affect how we feel. Without purpose, we can feel lost. But as we know, real life is also full of things outside our control. Perhaps that’s the secret to thriving in the modern age: plan and do what you can, and learn to accept the rest.”