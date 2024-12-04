GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance Training Webinar: Specialized Training for Experienced FDA and PIC/S Guideline Experts

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is recommended for individuals with two to three years of direct experience working with the USFDA and PIC/S GMP guidelines who want to develop additional expertise in GMP Auditing

Auditing is a critical function within a pharmaceutical company. It provides management with information about how effectively the company controls the quality of their processes and products. Auditors must perform their jobs competently to ensure their company's compliance with pharmaceutical USFDA GMP regulations and other quality standards like ICH Q10. This Auditing for GMP course is specifically designed to address the challenges of GMP auditing for the pharmaceutical industry and present the basic competencies required to effectively perform the auditor's assigned responsibilities.

Perfect for professionals seeking to strengthen their auditing skills and contribute to maintaining high standards in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries

Learning Objectives:

Effectively evaluate audit and report findings

Identify critical components for a good audit report

Conduct an audit using an audit trail and checklist

Understand the concepts behind compliance auditing

Increased knowledge of cGMP concepts and regulatory requirements related to auditing

Prepare and conduct audits using an audit trail and checklists

Identify the critical competencies needed to be a conscientious auditor

This live training seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:

A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records

Q/A Session

Free Handouts on GMP Auditing

Who Should Attend:

New auditors or individuals wanting to become auditors

Professionals who are responsible for conducting internal or vendor GMP audits

Suppliers and others who are audited, such as quality assurance and quality control specialists, validation scientists, manufacturing supervisors, technical support personnel, engineers, and all levels of management

Key Topics Covered:

Background Information

Auditing Department Basics

Exercise: Be, Know, Do

Traits/Skills of a Good Auditor

Group discussion: Fishbone Diagram

Group discussion: Exercise: Potential Interview Problems

Group work: Exercise: Getting it Right

GMP Background Information for Auditors

Exercise: Home Base Worksheet

Exercise: Preamble Activity

Pre-Audit Information

Conducting the Audit

Group work: Common Items to look for in an Audit

Post Audit

Group work: Classifying, Managing, and Justifying your findings

Exercise: cGMP Compliance

Exercise: Ranking - GMP Observations

Group work: Root Cause Analysis 5 Why's

Group work: Root Cause Analysis From Fishbone

Additional Resources and Worksheets/Checklists

Calibration, Equipment and Validation Information

Audit Strategies

Additional Considerations for GMP Auditing

Audit Report Example 1,Example 2,Example 3

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



