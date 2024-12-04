Bybit at CRYPTO TALKS. VILNIUS Vol. 2: Shares Insights on Navigating MiCAR's Complexities









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a transparent and sustainable crypto ecosystem at CRYPTO TALKS. VILNIUS Vol. 2. Held on November 27, 2024, in partnership with the Crypto Economy Organisation (CEO), the event convened industry experts to explore the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe, with a particular focus on the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR / MiCA).

Navigating MiCAR's Complexities

Bybit shared valuable insights into the challenges faced by crypto businesses as they navigate the complexities of MiCAR compliance. These include:

Interpretational Discrepancies: Variations in understanding between international and local licensing requirements can lead to procedural hurdles and extended timelines.

Complex Legal Frameworks: Coordinating with external legal advisors across multiple jurisdictions requires meticulous planning and alignment.

Operational Readiness: Establishing a compliant operational infrastructure demands significant investments in resources and organizational adjustments.



Commitment to Compliance and Collaboration

Bybit's participation at CRYPTO TALKS. VILNIUS Vol. 2 underscores its compliance-first approach and dedication to working collaboratively with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders. The exchange sees MiCAR as a pivotal step toward a regulated and robust crypto market in Europe and aims to share its experiences to ease the transition for the broader industry.

“As MiCAR shapes the future of crypto regulation in Europe, collaboration and proactive preparation are essential,” said Robert Macdonald, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Bybit. “Bybit is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and supporting regulatory efforts to create a secure and thriving digital asset ecosystem. Sharing our experiences at events like CRYPTO TALKS is part of our broader mission to contribute to a more cohesive industry approach.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ccf9174-f226-4368-ad11-0603ed1c3d4a