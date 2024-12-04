How Pea Fiber Brands Stay Ahead with New Product Innovations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pea fiber sales are estimated to be worth USD 1,802.8 million in 2024 and are projected to reach a valuation of USD 2,964.7 million by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. This promising growth highlights a significant transformation in the food and beverage sector, driven by consumer demand for sustainable, plant-based dietary fibers and advancements in production technologies.

The pea fiber market has seen substantial growth in recent years, underpinned by evolving consumer preferences and technological innovation. Producers are increasingly focused on enhancing their production capabilities to meet surging demand. Notably, the market is experiencing a rise in partnerships and investments in advanced processing technologies, allowing manufacturers to deliver higher-quality products at scale.

Consumer awareness of health and sustainability is a primary driver of this growth. The shift towards plant-derived proteins and natural dietary fibers, spurred by trends like clean-label and vegan-friendly products, has solidified pea fiber as a go-to ingredient in food formulation. As a result, the market is expanding into diverse applications, including bakery, beverages, dietary supplements, and pet food industries.

The efficacy of dietary fiber to prevent constipation is well-known. A great source of dietary fiber is peas. Peas' exceptional nutritional value and fiber are linked to benefits for the digestive system in terms of health.

The balanced growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines is facilitated by pea fiber, which also inhibits the formation of harmful bacteria. The health and function of the gastrointestinal tract are supported by pea fiber that is taken from the seed coat and cotyledon cell walls.

A study from Mexico City has found that eating legumes and green pea fiber daily reduces the incidence of stomach (gastric) cancer, especially when the daily cholesterol intake is at least 2 milligrams

Key Takeaways

Market Valuation and Growth: The market is forecasted to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034, supported by a global rise in health consciousness. Consumer Preference: Growing interest in clean-label products and plant-based ingredients is boosting demand for pea fiber. Applications: Widespread adoption across bakery products, beverages, meat substitutes, and animal feed reflects the versatility of pea fiber. Innovation in Production: Investments in advanced technologies and partnerships are creating opportunities for market players to increase efficiency and expand product portfolios.

"The pea fiber market exemplifies how consumer preferences for health-conscious and sustainable choices can drive industry growth. As more consumers seek functional and clean-label food products, the demand for natural dietary fibers like pea fiber is expected to rise. The industry's ability to innovate while addressing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and competition will be key to unlocking its full potential.", says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country wise Insights

How Does North America lead the Pea Fiber Market?

North America is the world largest pea fiber market, with the United States and Canada accounting for a combined share of over 80%. The high demand for pea fiber in North America is driven by the growing health consciousness among consumers and the favorable regulatory environment.

Pea fiber is a rich source of dietary fiber and protein and has numerous health benefits. It has been shown to improve digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and help in weight management. Pea fiber is also known to reduce the risk of some chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and type II diabetes.

The North American region is the largest market for pea fiber, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States is the largest market for pea fiber in North America, followed by Canada. The high demand for pea fiber in North America can be attributed to the growing awareness of the health benefits of pea fiber and its applications in various industries such as food beverage, animal feed, and cosmetics.

What makes Europe an Attractive Market for Pea Fiber?

Europe is an attractive market for pea fiber due to the growing demand for healthy and sustainable food options. Pea fiber is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of applications, including as a replacement for wheat flour or as a thickener in soups and sauces. What makes Europe an especially attractive market for pea fiber is the region commitment to health and sustainability.

Europeans are increasingly interested in food that is good for their health and the environment. This has led to a growing demand for products made with natural ingredients, like pea fiber. Pea fiber is high in protein and dietary fiber, making it a nutritious addition to any diet. Additionally, pea plants require less water and fertilizer than other crops, making them more environmentally friendly.

The combination of health and environmental concerns makes Europe an ideal market for pea fiber.

Which Factors are pushing Pea Fiber Sales in the Asia Pacific?

In the Asia Pacific region, sales of pea fiber have been on the rise in recent years. This is due to a number of factors, including an increased awareness of the benefits of pea fiber and its potential applications in a variety of industries.

One of the primary factors driving pea fiber sales in the Asia Pacific is the growing demand for healthy and natural ingredients in food and beverage products. As consumers become more health conscious, they are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional ingredients that may be harmful to their health. Pea fiber is seen as a safe and healthy alternative to other ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners, which has driven its popularity in the region.

In addition to its healthy reputation, pea fiber is also attractive to manufacturers because it is a sustainable and environmentally-friendly ingredient.

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three countries. USA, Germany and India are set to exhibit high consumption, and CAGRs of 3.3%, 3.7% and 4.8% respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 3.3% Germany 3.7% India 4.8%

Industry Challenges

Despite its growth trajectory, the pea fiber market faces several challenges. Supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material prices, and the lack of awareness in developing regions remain key hurdles. Additionally, competition from other plant-based fibers, such as oat and wheat fiber, is putting pressure on manufacturers to differentiate their offerings.

Moreover, regulatory requirements in certain regions pose complexities in product development and labeling. Ensuring the alignment of product claims with consumer expectations and legal standards will be critical to maintaining trust and market competitiveness.

Growth Drivers

Health and Wellness Trends: The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders has led to increased demand for high-fiber diets, positioning pea fiber as an ideal ingredient. Sustainability: As a byproduct of pea protein extraction, pea fiber is gaining traction for its eco-friendly attributes, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Versatile Applications: The product's ability to enhance texture, shelf life, and nutritional value across various food and beverage applications is driving adoption.



Key Industry Highlights

Investment in R&D : Leading manufacturers are prioritizing research and development to create innovative products that cater to diverse consumer needs.

: Leading manufacturers are prioritizing research and development to create innovative products that cater to diverse consumer needs. Global Expansion : Companies are expanding into untapped markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where demand for plant-based nutrition is growing rapidly.

: Companies are expanding into untapped markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where demand for plant-based nutrition is growing rapidly. Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between manufacturers, food processors, and ingredient suppliers are fostering innovation and strengthening supply chains.



Category wise insights

Which Trends for Plant-Based Dietary Supplements to Encourage Significant Growth of the Pea Fiber Market?

In the food sector, pea fiber can become a substitute with excellent nutritional content and provide texture to the dish for those who prefer to omit meat from their diet. Thus, as the number of vegans rises, so does the need for pea fiber.

Consumer demand for foods with high nutritional content as dietary supplements has surged recently due to growing health concerns. Numerous health advantages of pea fiber include regulating bowel movements, lowering cholesterol levels, assisting in the management of diabetes, assisting in the attainment of healthy body weight, and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and all malignancies.

Who are the Leading End Users of Pea Fiber?

There are many leading end users of pea fiber. One of the most common uses for pea fiber is in food. Pea fiber is often used as a binding agent or thickener in food products. It can also be used to add texture and nutrition to food products. Another common use for pea fiber is in cereal breakfasts. Pea fiber is often used as a filler ingredient in cereal products. It can also be used to add texture, flavor, and nutrition to cereal products.





Competition Outlook

Over recent years, certain fiber sources, such as pea fiber, have gained popularity among end-user industries, driven by advancements in research and innovation from key players like Roquette Frères SA and AGT Foods & Ingredients.

As the food industry increasingly focuses on key ingredients for new product development, fiber is emerging as a critical component in enhancing nutritional value. Leading companies are introducing innovative solutions tailored to various food products, aiming to improve quality and meet regulatory approval standards with ease.

Leading Manufacturers

Roquette Freres SA

AGT Foods & Ingredients

COSUCRA

Quadra Chemicals

PURIS

Vestkorn Milling AS

AM Nutrition

Emsland Group

CFF GmbH & Co. KG



Key Segments of the Report

By Nature:

By nature, industry has been categorised into Conventional and Organic.

By Product Type:

Two Product types Pea Hull Fiber and Pea Cell wall fiber considered after the exhaustive research.

By End-Use:

End Use Applications like Breakfast cereals, Baked products, Meat products, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Animal feed, Others, Snack foods, Pasta and crackers are included in the report.

By Distribution channel:

Distribution channels like Online and Offline are included in the report.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

Spanish Translation

Se estima que las ventas mundiales de fibra de guisante tendrán un valor de USD 1,802.8 millones en 2024 y se prevé que alcancen una valoración de USD 2,964.7 millones para 2034, expandiéndose a una sólida CAGR del 5.1% de 2024 a 2034. Este prometedor crecimiento pone de manifiesto una importante transformación en el sector de la alimentación y las bebidas, impulsada por la demanda de los consumidores de fibras dietéticas sostenibles de origen vegetal y los avances en las tecnologías de producción.

El mercado de la fibra de guisante ha experimentado un crecimiento sustancial en los últimos años, respaldado por la evolución de las preferencias de los consumidores y la innovación tecnológica. Los productores se centran cada vez más en mejorar sus capacidades de producción para satisfacer la creciente demanda. En particular, el mercado está experimentando un aumento de las asociaciones e inversiones en tecnologías de procesamiento avanzadas, lo que permite a los fabricantes ofrecer productos de mayor calidad a escala.

La concienciación de los consumidores sobre la salud y la sostenibilidad es uno de los principales impulsores de este crecimiento. El cambio hacia las proteínas de origen vegetal y las fibras dietéticas naturales, impulsado por tendencias como los productos de etiqueta limpia y aptos para veganos, ha consolidado la fibra de guisante como un ingrediente de referencia en la formulación de alimentos. Como resultado, el mercado se está expandiendo a diversas aplicaciones, incluidas las industrias de panadería, bebidas, suplementos dietéticos y alimentos para mascotas.

La eficacia de la fibra dietética para prevenir el estreñimiento es bien conocida. Una gran fuente de fibra dietética son los guisantes. El excepcional valor nutricional y la fibra de los guisantes están relacionados con beneficios para el sistema digestivo en términos de salud.

El crecimiento equilibrado de bacterias saludables en los intestinos se ve facilitado por la fibra de guisante, que también inhibe la formación de bacterias dañinas. La salud y la función del tracto gastrointestinal están respaldadas por la fibra de guisante que se extrae de la cubierta de la semilla y las paredes celulares del cotiledón.

Un estudio de la Ciudad de México ha encontrado que comer legumbres y fibra de guisante verde diariamente reduce la incidencia de cáncer de estómago (gástrico), especialmente cuando la ingesta diaria de colesterol es de al menos 2 miligramos

Conclusiones clave

1. Valoración y crecimiento del mercado: Se prevé que el mercado crezca a una CAGR constante del 5,1% de 2024 a 2034, respaldado por un aumento global de la conciencia sobre la salud.

2. Preferencia de los consumidores: El creciente interés por los productos de etiqueta limpia y los ingredientes de origen vegetal está impulsando la demanda de fibra de guisante.

3. Aplicaciones: La adopción generalizada en productos de panadería, bebidas, sustitutos de la carne y alimentos para animales refleja la versatilidad de la fibra de guisante.

4. Innovación en la producción: Las inversiones en tecnologías avanzadas y las asociaciones están creando oportunidades para que los actores del mercado aumenten la eficiencia y amplíen las carteras de productos.

"El mercado de la fibra de guisante ejemplifica cómo las preferencias de los consumidores por opciones saludables y sostenibles pueden impulsar el crecimiento de la industria. A medida que más consumidores buscan productos alimenticios funcionales y de etiqueta limpia, se espera que aumente la demanda de fibras dietéticas naturales como la fibra de guisante. La capacidad de la industria para innovar al tiempo que aborda desafíos como las interrupciones de la cadena de suministro y la competencia será clave para desbloquear todo su potencial", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights.

Perspectivas de cada país

¿Cómo lidera América del Norte el mercado de fibra de guisante?

América del Norte es el mercado de fibra de guisante más grande del mundo, y Estados Unidos y Canadá representan una participación combinada de más del 80%. La gran demanda de fibra de guisante en América del Norte está impulsada por la creciente conciencia sobre la salud entre los consumidores y el entorno regulatorio favorable.

La fibra de guisante es una rica fuente de fibra dietética y proteínas y tiene numerosos beneficios para la salud. Se ha demostrado que mejora la digestión, reduce los niveles de colesterol y ayuda a controlar el peso. También se sabe que la fibra de guisante reduce el riesgo de algunas enfermedades crónicas como enfermedades cardíacas, accidentes cerebrovasculares y diabetes tipo II.

La región de América del Norte es el mercado más grande para la fibra de guisante, seguida de Europa y Asia Pacífico. Estados Unidos es el mayor mercado de fibra de guisante en América del Norte, seguido de Canadá. La gran demanda de fibra de guisante en América del Norte se puede atribuir a la creciente conciencia de los beneficios para la salud de la fibra de guisante y sus aplicaciones en diversas industrias, como alimentos, bebidas, alimentos para animales y cosméticos.

¿Qué hace que Europa sea un mercado atractivo para la fibra de guisante?

Europa es un mercado atractivo para la fibra de guisante debido a la creciente demanda de opciones alimentarias saludables y sostenibles. La fibra de guisante es un ingrediente versátil que se puede utilizar en una serie de aplicaciones, incluso como sustituto de la harina de trigo o como espesante en sopas y salsas. Lo que hace que Europa sea un mercado especialmente atractivo para la fibra de guisante es el compromiso de la región con la salud y la sostenibilidad.

Los europeos están cada vez más interesados en alimentos que sean buenos para su salud y el medio ambiente. Esto ha llevado a una creciente demanda de productos elaborados con ingredientes naturales, como la fibra de guisante. La fibra de guisante es rica en proteínas y fibra dietética, lo que la convierte en una adición nutritiva a cualquier dieta. Además, las plantas de guisantes requieren menos agua y fertilizantes que otros cultivos, lo que las hace más respetuosas con el medio ambiente.

La combinación de preocupaciones sanitarias y medioambientales hace de Europa un mercado ideal para la fibra de guisante.

¿Qué factores están impulsando las ventas de fibra de guisante en Asia Pacífico?

En la región de Asia Pacífico, las ventas de fibra de guisante han aumentado en los últimos años. Esto se debe a una serie de factores, incluida una mayor conciencia de los beneficios de la fibra de guisante y sus posibles aplicaciones en una variedad de industrias.

Uno de los principales factores que impulsan las ventas de fibra de guisante en Asia Pacífico es la creciente demanda de ingredientes saludables y naturales en productos alimenticios y bebidas. A medida que los consumidores se vuelven más conscientes de la salud, buscan cada vez más alternativas a los ingredientes tradicionales que pueden ser perjudiciales para su salud. La fibra de guisante se considera una alternativa segura y saludable a otros ingredientes, como los edulcorantes artificiales, lo que ha impulsado su popularidad en la región.

Además de su reputación saludable, la fibra de guisante también es atractiva para los fabricantes porque es un ingrediente sostenible y respetuoso con el medio ambiente.

En el cuadro siguiente se muestran las tasas de crecimiento estimadas de los tres principales países. EE. UU., Alemania e India exhibirán un alto consumo y CAGR de 3.3%, 3.7% y 4.8% respectivamente, hasta 2034.

Países CAGR 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 3.3% Alemania 3.7% India 4.8%

Desafíos de la industria

A pesar de su trayectoria de crecimiento, el mercado de la fibra de guisante se enfrenta a varios desafíos. Las interrupciones de la cadena de suministro, la fluctuación de los precios de las materias primas y la falta de concienciación en las regiones en desarrollo siguen siendo obstáculos clave. Además, la competencia de otras fibras de origen vegetal, como la fibra de avena y trigo, está presionando a los fabricantes para que diferencien sus ofertas.

Además, los requisitos reglamentarios de determinadas regiones plantean complejidades en el desarrollo y el etiquetado de los productos. Garantizar la alineación de las declaraciones de los productos con las expectativas de los consumidores y las normas legales será fundamental para mantener la confianza y la competitividad en el mercado.

Impulsores de crecimiento

1. Tendencias de salud y bienestar: La creciente prevalencia de la obesidad, la diabetes y los trastornos gastrointestinales ha llevado a una mayor demanda de dietas altas en fibra, posicionando a la fibra de guisante como un ingrediente ideal.

2. Sostenibilidad: Como subproducto de la extracción de proteínas de guisante, la fibra de guisante está ganando terreno por sus atributos ecológicos, lo que atrae a los consumidores conscientes del medio ambiente.

3. Aplicaciones versátiles: La capacidad del producto para mejorar la textura, la vida útil y el valor nutricional en diversas aplicaciones de alimentos y bebidas está impulsando la adopción.

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria

Inversión en investigación y desarrollo : Los fabricantes líderes están priorizando la investigación y el desarrollo para crear productos innovadores que satisfagan las diversas necesidades de los consumidores.

: Los fabricantes líderes están priorizando la investigación y el desarrollo para crear productos innovadores que satisfagan las diversas necesidades de los consumidores. Expansión global : Las empresas se están expandiendo a mercados sin explotar en Asia-Pacífico y América Latina, donde la demanda de nutrición basada en plantas está creciendo rápidamente.

: Las empresas se están expandiendo a mercados sin explotar en Asia-Pacífico y América Latina, donde la demanda de nutrición basada en plantas está creciendo rápidamente. Colaboraciones estratégicas: Las asociaciones entre fabricantes, procesadores de alimentos y proveedores de ingredientes están fomentando la innovación y fortaleciendo las cadenas de suministro.



Perspectivas de la categoría

¿Qué tendencias de suplementos dietéticos a base de plantas fomentarán un crecimiento significativo del mercado de fibra de guisante?

En el sector alimentario, la fibra de guisante puede convertirse en un sustituto con un excelente contenido nutricional y aportar textura al plato para aquellos que prefieren omitir la carne de su dieta. Por lo tanto, a medida que aumenta el número de veganos, también lo hace la necesidad de fibra de guisante.

La demanda de los consumidores de alimentos con alto contenido nutricional como suplementos dietéticos ha aumentado recientemente debido a las crecientes preocupaciones sobre la salud. Numerosas ventajas para la salud de la fibra de guisante incluyen la regulación de los movimientos intestinales, la reducción de los niveles de colesterol, la asistencia en el control de la diabetes, la ayuda para lograr un peso corporal saludable y la reducción del riesgo de enfermedades cardiovasculares y todas las neoplasias malignas.

¿Quiénes son los principales usuarios finales de fibra de guisante?

Hay muchos usuarios finales líderes de fibra de guisante. Uno de los usos más comunes de la fibra de guisante es en los alimentos. La fibra de guisante se utiliza a menudo como agente aglutinante o espesante en productos alimenticios. También se puede utilizar para añadir textura y nutrición a los productos alimenticios. Otro uso común de la fibra de guisante es en los desayunos de cereales. La fibra de guisante se usa a menudo como ingrediente de relleno en productos de cereales. También se puede usar para agregar textura, sabor y nutrición a los productos de cereales.

Perspectivas de la competencia

En los últimos años, ciertas fuentes de fibra, como la fibra de guisante, han ganado popularidad entre las industrias de usuarios finales, impulsadas por los avances en investigación e innovación de actores clave como Roquette Frères SA y AGT Foods & Ingredients.

A medida que la industria alimentaria se centra cada vez más en los ingredientes clave para el desarrollo de nuevos productos, la fibra está emergiendo como un componente crítico para mejorar el valor nutricional. Las empresas líderes están introduciendo soluciones innovadoras adaptadas a diversos productos alimenticios, con el objetivo de mejorar la calidad y cumplir con los estándares de aprobación regulatoria con facilidad.

Fabricantes líderes

Roquette Frères, S.A.

AGT Alimentos e Ingredientes

COSUCRA

Productos químicos Quadra

PURIS

Vestkorn Milling AS

Nutrición AM

Grupo Emsland

CFF GmbH & Co. KG



Segmentos clave del informe

Por naturaleza:

Por naturaleza, la industria se ha clasificado en Convencional y Orgánica.

Por tipo de producto:

Dos tipos de productos: fibra de cáscara de guisante y fibra de pared de célula de guisante considerados después de una investigación exhaustiva.

Por uso final:

En el informe se incluyen aplicaciones de uso final como cereales para el desayuno, productos horneados, productos cárnicos, productos farmacéuticos, nutracéuticos, alimentos para animales, otros, bocadillos, pasta y galletas saladas.

Por canal de distribución:

Los canales de distribución, como en línea y fuera de línea, se incluyen en el informe.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Medio Oriente y África, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y Oceanía.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

