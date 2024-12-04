TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 DECEMBER 2024 at 13:00

Trainers' House Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2024 will be published on Thursday 27 February 2025.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 26 March 2025.

The financial reports for 2025 will be published as follows:

24 April 2025 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2025

17 July 2025 at 8:30 Half Year Financial Report 1 January – 30 June 2025

30 October 2025 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January -30 September 2025

