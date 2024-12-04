Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
27/11/2024300 00069.5520 864 880
28/11/2024460 00068.2831 408 018
29/11/2024330 90068.4622 653 149
02/12/2024325 00068.0322 110 530
03/12/202430 00068.942 068 266
Previous Transactions 9 898 414  
Accumulated to date11 344 31466.55754 960 592


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 426 819 shares, corresponding to 1.27% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

