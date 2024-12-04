Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|27/11/2024
|300 000
|69.55
|20 864 880
|28/11/2024
|460 000
|68.28
|31 408 018
|29/11/2024
|330 900
|68.46
|22 653 149
|02/12/2024
|325 000
|68.03
|22 110 530
|03/12/2024
|30 000
|68.94
|2 068 266
|Previous Transactions
|9 898 414
|Accumulated to date
|11 344 314
|66.55
|754 960 592
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 426 819 shares, corresponding to 1.27% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment