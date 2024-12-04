Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 27/11/2024 300 000 69.55 20 864 880 28/11/2024 460 000 68.28 31 408 018 29/11/2024 330 900 68.46 22 653 149 02/12/2024 325 000 68.03 22 110 530 03/12/2024 30 000 68.94 2 068 266 Previous Transactions 9 898 414 Accumulated to date 11 344 314 66.55 754 960 592





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 426 819 shares, corresponding to 1.27% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment