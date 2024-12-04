Michael Downey, Former Tennis Canada CEO, Appointed Chair of the greater’s Advisory Board

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the greater, a Toronto-based strategy consulting firm and social enterprise, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Downey, former CEO of Tennis Canada, as Chair of its newly formed Advisory Board. Downey, a celebrated leader with decades of experience across the sports, entertainment, and consumer goods, will play a pivotal role in guiding the greater’s next phase of growth.

Downey’s career includes transformative leadership roles at Tennis Canada, Molson Canada, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), and the Lawn Tennis Association (British Tennis). During his tenure at Tennis Canada, he elevated the sport’s profile on both national and international stages. His contributions to the industry earned him the prestigious ACA Gold Medal in October 2023, celebrating over 30 years of outstanding leadership in marketing.

“I am thrilled to join the greater in this new role,” said Downey. “I worked with the team as a client, so I know first-hand how impactful they are through their unique approach to strategy. Sport holds immense potential—not only as a business but as a force for social good. The greater is leading the charge in unlocking this potential, and I’m excited to help accelerate their momentum. Through their commitment to investing 50% of net profits back into communities, I believe we can achieve a profound positive impact.”

In this role as Chair, Downey will focus on client leadership, business development, and staff training. He will also be instrumental in building out a full Advisory Board within 2025 and identifying U.S. growth opportunities.

Downey’s appointment coincides with the greater’s launch of a dedicated Sport Practice. Over the past four years, the firm has collaborated with some of Canada’s most influential organizations across the sport industry, including MLSE, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Tennis Canada.

“Sport has been a cornerstone of our growth,” said Matthew Logue-Lee, Co-Founder of the greater. “From professional leagues to grassroots programs, our work spans every level of the industry. Michael’s unparalleled expertise makes him the perfect choice to lead our Advisory Board as we formalize our Sport Practice.”

Recent client wins include Canadian Women & Sport, the Canadian Hockey League, and Wheelchair Rugby Canada. Dedicated information on new available roles and product and service expansion will follow in 2025.

Downey’s appointment represents a major milestone for the greater as it continues its mission to support organizations across sport, social impact, and beyond.

About the greater:

the greater is a strategy consulting firm and a social enterprise. We work with socially-conscious organizations on business, brand and partnerships strategy while investing 50% of net-profit into communities. Since launching in 2020, the greater has worked with 50+ leading organizations on solving some of their biggest strategic challenges, while investing more than $300,000 back into communities.

