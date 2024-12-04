INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Investors with losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating securities claims on behalf of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) investors who sustained losses.

If you are a Symbotic investor who sustained losses, we encourage you to fill out our contact form , email apolk@girardsharp.com , or call (415) 544-6280 for a free consultation.

Symbotic is a robotics manufacturing company that builds and operates warehouse robotics systems in the US and Canada. On November 27, 2024, Symbotic announced that it was unable to file a timely Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, citing “identified errors in its revenue recognition related to cost overruns that will not be billable on certain deployments,” which will result in a reduction in earnings of “$30-$40 million.” Following this announcement, Symbotic’s share price fell by nearly 40%.

Are you a Symbotic investor who sustained losses? Click here to for a free consultation.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP directly to discuss your rights, free of charge. You can contact Adam by dialing (415) 544-6280, or via email at apolk@girardsharp.com .

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

contact@girardsharp.com

apolk@girardsharp.com