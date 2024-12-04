Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Market to Surge Valuation Set to Hit US$ 4,267.27 Billion by 2034 at 9.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 1,727.94 billion in 2024 to US$ 4,267.27 billion by the end of 2034.

The market for consumer electronics is continuously showing bullish sentiments and ongoing technological advancements are one of the reasons behind this. Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G connections, and other technological developments are completely changing how people use gadgets. More intelligent and efficient devices, such as voice-activated smart home appliances, fitness trackers, immersive smart TVs, and artificial intelligence-enabled smartphones, are becoming possible due to these advancements.

Demand is constantly growing due to the growing utilization of these technologies in day-to-day life. More consumers are increasingly demanding devices with improved functionality, connectivity, and user experience.

East Asia is leading in the market due to its extensive manufacturing infrastructure, low labor costs, and well-established supply chain. South Korea and Japan are grabbing the attention of several prominent players due to their considerable R&D investment and technological innovation. These countries are prominent players in high-end electronics, such as semiconductors, displays, smartphones, and others.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10499

Key Market Takeaways:

The global market for consumer electronics manufacturing is projected to rise at an excellent CAGR of 9.5% between 2024 to 2034.

between 2024 to 2034. The North American market is evaluated to reach a valuation of US$ 399.64 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 181.71 billion in 2024.

by the end of 2034, up from in 2024. The market in the United States is approximated to achieve a size of US$ 360.94 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The East Asian region is analyzed to register a revenue of US$ 1,023.53 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market in South Korea is evaluated to increase at 8.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Demand for TVs is approximated to reach US$ 2,271.11 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Based on major market, the retailers segment is projected to generate revenue of US$ 1,398.13 billion by 2034.



“To provide advanced features and technologies, key consumer electronics manufacturers are actively focusing on R&D projects. Examples of this include the incorporation of AI, 5G capabilities, smart home appliances, and advancements in display technology,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; LG Electronics Inc.; Sony Corporation; Dell Technologies Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Haier Group; Toshiba Corporation; Electrolux AB; Canon Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Intel Corporation; NVIDIA Corporation

Demand for TVs Rising at High Growth Rate in Comparison with Other Products:

Due to advancements in display technology, such as 4K, 8K, and OLED, which offer higher picture quality and more captivating viewing experiences, the demand for TVs is rising at a better growth rate than other products. The growing popularity of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and others is making TV watching more appealing, as consumers are increasingly searching for larger screens and smart TV capabilities to easily access content.

The need for better viewing experiences during events, such as gaming and sports, as well as home entertainment, is contributing to the rising demand for high-quality televisions.

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry News:

In September 2024, with the introduction of a line of digital smart lock doors, community, and security management startup myGatemyGate Datalabs in-article-icon entered the consumer electronics industry.

In May 2024, the IT and technology solutions behemoth, Acer Group officially announced the launch of Acerpure in India, four years after launching its consumer electronics brand worldwide.

In April 2024, with its new brand, WYZR, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's commercial giant, is making its foray into the consumer electronics sector. To expand its product portfolio and focus on providing high-quality and reasonably priced electronics and household appliances, RIL is in talks with domestic manufacturers, Dixon Technologies and Mirc Electronics.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10499

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the consumer electronics manufacturing market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (TVs, audio equipment, automotive audio & electronics, image recording & cameras) and major market (wholesalers, retailers, automotive manufacturers & dealers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Market Research:

By Product & Service : TVs Audio Equipment Automotive Audio & Electronics Image Recording & Cameras

: By Major Market : Wholesalers Retailers Automotive Manufacturers & Dealers



:

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global electronics and electrical ceramics market is valued to be US$ 11.6 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 18.9 billion by the end of 2033.

The global electronics recycling market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% and touch a valuation of US$ 120 billion by 2033, up from US$ 35 billion in 2023.

The global airport retailing consumer electronics market size is expected to reach a size of US$ 2.08 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.4% to end up at US$ 4.24 billion by 2034.

Global demand for automotive electronics stands at US$ 261.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 580.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The global automotive conformal coating market size is calculated to increase from US$ 641.2 million in 2024 to US$ 1.05 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

The global automotive power electronics market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach a market valuation of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 4 billion in 2023.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog