Hair Transplant Global Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2024-2032 with Focus on Saudi Arabia, China, and Canada, Profiles of Venus Concept, Sisram Medical, Cutera, and Allergan

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Transplant Market Report Global Forecast by Service Provider, Type, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hair Transplant Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 11.55 billion in 2024 to US$ 44.79 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.25% from 2025 to 2033. The major driving forces of the market include the growing demand for aesthetic procedures, increasing incidence of hair loss, new advancements in surgery techniques, and a growing level of acceptance of hair restoration among both genders.







As a change in sociological values related to beauty and looks, increased awareness about aesthetic procedures including hair transplants have risen significantly. Both men and women have been on the lookout for some solution with regards to their hair loss patterns, thus creating an ever-increasing demand for hair restoration treatments.

It is on this grass-root level that social media, advertising, and celebrity endorsements have made a significant difference towards equating and marketing this procedure. The rising awareness coupled with the shift in cultural perspectives towards grooming and a care for one's body has led to an enormous expansion of market size pertaining to hair transplants, thereby increasing its acceptability as cosmetic treatment.



Improvements in Hair Transplant Surgical Procedures



Hair transplant techniques have continued to emerge, and this has significantly impacted the market growth. Other newer, non-invasive treatments, such as Follicular Unit Extraction, and improved technology of extracting hair follicles, have helped the treatment be more efficacious, leave nearly invisible scarring, and take much lesser amounts of recovery time. The result is mostly that there are fewer complications and natural-looking outcomes, thus it is appealing to a much larger customer base.

As the surgical technology becomes more defined, patients also make choices between having hair transplants and other forms of hair restoration, hence increasing the market. Aug 2024 Hair follicle cloning is the process of creating an exact copy of a patient's natural hair follicle in a lab, whereas tissue engineering would construct new follicles through biomaterials. These technologies could one day form a cure for permanent hair loss.



Male and Female Alopecias in Growth



Alopecia loss worldwide has become an increasing factor that facilitates this ever-growing hair transplant market, especially among younger ages. Genetics, stress, diet, and changes in environment also cause early hair thinning and baldness, and people are seeking remedies. Be it men or women, people are more likely to accept a wide range of cosmetic interventions related to hair re-growth that is presently on the rise among all types of age groups. This has increased the prices for hair transplants because of increased demand and the general awareness regarding availability and the success rates with hair transplants.



Canada Hair Transplant Industry



Growing demand from people to regain their hair is driving the Canada Hair Transplant Industry, wherein more and more people are opting for surgical hair restoration. An increasing number of men and women in Canada are seeking solutions for hair loss. More people have opted for FUE procedures to achieve completely natural results and set themselves for more of a natural and balanced style.

Added expertise from professionals and continuously increasing acceptance towards aesthetic treatment drives growth in the market. Secondly, celebrity and social media endorsements drive the popularity of hair transplants and make it a trendy and in-demand procedure for baldness or even hair thinning conditions. LITFULOT (ritlecitinib), the dual JAK3/TEC inhibitor developed by Pfizer, was approved by Health Canada to treat severe Alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older during December 2023.



China Hair Transplant Market



Growing aesthetic procedures and an increasingly prevalent condition of baldness are the prime drivers of popularity in the China Hair Transplant Market. As Chinese consumers are becoming increasingly open to cosmetic treatment, men and women are increasingly seeking hair transplants, particularly in major cities. Advances in hair restoration methods, specifically Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), have made it more accessible and relatively minimally invasive.

Social media influence and the growing celebrity endorsements also fuel interest in hair transplants because more and more people suffering from hair thinning and baldness in China will seek solutions for such conditions. According to official statistics, in China, about 250 million people suffer from hair loss or thinning hair, out of which 130 million are affected by a condition known as androgenetic alopecia, also called pattern hair loss.



Saudi Arabia Hair Transplant Market



The Saudi Arabia Hair Transplant Market is growing fast as it is driven by the increasing demand of hair restoration treatment among the men and women. With a greater awareness of aesthetic procedures and increased acceptance of cosmetic surgery, hair transplants have become a commercially viable solution to deal with issues associated with hair loss

. For example, a high volume of high-income clients looking forward to effective hair restoration treatment underpin the market. Technological innovations, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), have also aided in the growth of the market, with patients now able to appreciate more natural-looking outcomes and virtually minimal periods of being off work. Celebrity endorsements and social media influence have also increased the popularity of hair transplants in Saudi Arabia.



Company Overview of Hair Transplant Market

Key Players

Venus Concept

Sisram Medical Ltd

Cutera Inc

Allergan PLC

All the Key players have been covered from 4 Viewpoints:

Business overview

Key Persons

Recent Development & Strategies

Sales Analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $44.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Global Hair Transplant Market

5.1 Historical Trend

5.2 Forecast Trend



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Service Provider

6.2 By Procedure

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Countries



7. Service Provider

7.1 Hospital

7.2 Clinic

7.3 Surgical centers

7.4 Others



8. Procedure

8.1 Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

8.2 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

8.3 Combination of FUT and FUE

8.4 Others



9. Type

9.1 Head Hair Transplant

9.2 Eyebrow Transplant

9.3 Frontal Hairline Lowering

9.4 Other Types



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherland

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx6m9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment