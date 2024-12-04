India $572.54 Billion Frozen Food Market Forecasts, 2025-2033 by Category, Age Group, Distribution Channels, Region and Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Frozen Food Market Forecast Report by Category, Age Group, Distribution Channels, Region and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Frozen Food market is expected to reach US$ 186.84 billion in 2024 to US$ 572.54 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.25 % from 2025 to 2033. Among the main factors propelling the market are rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, shifting dietary and lifestyle patterns, improvements in cold chain infrastructure, heightened awareness of global food trends, and easier access to products through supermarkets and online retail.







The Indian frozen food market is mostly driven by a confluence of many socioeconomic and cultural variables, including the country's fast urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing middle class. In addition, a positive prognosis for market expansion is being created by the growing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenient food products because of their longer shelf life and ability to save time. Furthermore, the industry is expanding as a result of rising awareness of foreign cuisine trends and a move toward Western eating habits brought on by travel abroad and global media.

The industry is also being driven forward by notable advancements in cold storage and supply chain infrastructure, which guarantee improved product accessibility and quality. The market expansion is being reinforced at the same time by the execution of several government programs supporting the food processing sectors. Additionally, shifting consumer attitudes regarding the nutritional benefits of frozen food supported by data are assisting in dispelling long-standing misconceptions and promoting greater acceptance among Indian consumers.



Increasing Urbanization and Lifestyle Shifts to Support Market Growth



Growing urbanization in India is causing significant changes in food and lifestyle patterns, primarily due to shifting work schedules and rising disposable expenditures. The increasing number of time-pressed urbanites in India who are searching for quick, easy, and convenient meals creates a favorable atmosphere for market progress.

Due to their variety, affordability, and year-round availability, frozen food products are becoming more and more popular as people's time to cook traditional, time-consuming foods decreases as life gets faster. Furthermore, the rise in nuclear households and the number of working women in India have increased demand for these products.



Due to the growing popularity of frozen pasta, pizza, and desserts, as well as the influence of Western culture and eating habits, the business is experiencing significant growth potential.



Notable developments in cold chain infrastructure technology



India's frozen food business has been driven in large part by ongoing technical developments in the country's cold chain transportation and storage facilities. Strong cold chain systems are necessary to preserve frozen food products' quality and prolong their shelf life, which eventually affects consumer demand and satisfaction. In addition, improved cold storage facilities, refrigerated transportation, and effective logistics networks have increased product availability and accessibility in India's rural and urban locations, which has fueled market expansion.

Furthermore, the market has lucrative growth prospects due to the execution of several beneficial government initiatives aimed at fortifying the cold chain infrastructure. These developments have also made it possible for supermarkets and online shopping platforms to grow, which are now essential frozen food delivery routes.



India Frozen Food Market Overview by Regions



Due to busy lifestyles and rising disposable income, the frozen food market in India is expanding quickly, with significant demand in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Due to increased availability and knowledge of frozen food options, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are also expanding. An overview of the market by region is given below:



North & Central India Frozen Food Market



Due to busy lives, changing customer preferences, and growing urbanization, the frozen food business in North and Central India is growing significantly. Convenient, ready-to-eat frozen snacks, veggies, and meat items are in high demand in major cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

Frozen meal solutions, which provide convenience without sacrificing quality, have become more popular in North India as a result of rising disposable incomes and an increase in the number of working professionals. Due to increased awareness and better delivery systems, frozen foods are becoming more popular in Central India. Growth is also being fueled by the availability of both domestic and foreign frozen food brands. The frozen food business in these areas is anticipated to continue growing as retail chains and e-commerce platforms expand.



Southern India Frozen Food Market



Southern India's frozen food market is expanding quickly due to factors such growing urbanization, changing dietary habits, and convenience demands. The use of frozen food items, like as ready-to-eat meals, frozen meat, veggies, and snacks, is most prevalent in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The time-saving and convenient qualities of frozen foods are valued by the region's busy urban population, especially among young professionals and working families.

This expansion is also being fueled by rising disposable incomes, better distribution networks, and more consumer knowledge of both domestic and foreign frozen food brands. Furthermore, frozen food is becoming more widely available due to South India's growing retail and e-commerce industries. The frozen food market in Southern India is anticipated to grow steadily over the next several years due to the growing need for quick and simple meal alternatives.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $186.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $572.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. India Frozen Food Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Category

6.2 By Product Type

6.3 By Non-Veg (Meat & Fish/Seafood) Product

6.4 By Fruit & Vegetables

6.5 By Age Group

6.6 By Distribution Channel

6.7 By Region



7. Category

7.1 Staple Foods

7.2 Dairy Products and Alternatives

7.3 Snacks

7.4 Cooking Ingredients and Meals



8. Product Type

8.1 Fruit & Vegetables

8.1.1 Peas

8.1.2 Mushroom

8.1.3 Carrots

8.1.4 Beans

8.1.5 Corn

8.1.6 Others

8.2 Non-Veg (Meat & Fish/Seafood) Product

8.2.1 Chicken

8.2.2 Fish

8.2.3 Mutton

8.2.4 Beef

8.2.5 Pork

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Potatoes

8.3.1 French Fries

8.3.2 Tikki

8.3.3 Potato Wedges

8.3.4 Potato Bites

8.3.5 Smileys

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Frozen Bakery Products

8.4.1 Biscuit & Cookies

8.4.2 Bread & Pizza Dough

8.4.3 Rolls & Pastry

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Ready Meals

8.6 Soup

8.7 Others



9. Age Group

9.1 Under 18

9.2 18-30

9.3 30-45

9.4 45 & Above



10. Distribution Channels

10.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

10.2 Online Retail Channel

10.3 Convenient Stores

10.4 Other Distribution Channels



11. Region

11.1 North & Central region

11.2 Southern region

11.3 Western region

11.4 Eastern region



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Persons

14.3 Product Portfolio

14.4 Recent Development & Strategies

14.5 Revenue Analysis

Nestle

ITC Limited

Arla Foods

Hershey's

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Venky's (India) Ltd.

Conagra Brands

