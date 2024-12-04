Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam Hosts Vietnam Investment Summit: The Tipping Point for New Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam, powered by Techcombank, proudly presents the Vietnam Investment Summit 2024, an exclusive and highly anticipated event that gathers over 400 influential financial leaders, investors, and key decision-makers. This half-day summit is part of Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam Live Experiences, a series of event platforms designed to provide forward-thinking discussions on Vietnam’s investment opportunities and emerging market trajectory.

Under the theme “The Tipping Point for New Growth,” the summit will reflect on Vietnam’s 25 years of stock market development and its promising future as it positions itself to achieve emerging market status by 2025.

“Entering its 25th year, Vietnam’s stock market has grown from modest beginnings into a dynamic market with expanding size, increasing liquidity, and substantial future potential,” says To Tran Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Market Development, The State Securities Commission of Vietnam. “With regulatory reforms and key obstacles resolved, alignment with international standards, we are confident that Vietnam’s stock market will soon be upgraded.”

“The Vietnamese government & market authorities’ ongoing support for market reforms to achieve Emerging Market status is highly commendable. It remains imperative that the pace of change is maintained if Vietnam is to meet the 2025 targeted deadline,” says Wanming Du, Policy Director, FTSE Russell.

As a leading private sector bank in Vietnam, Techcombank is proud to be the driving force behind the Vietnam Investment Summit 2024. The summit aims to bring together experts, thought leaders, and policymakers to foster meaningful discussions on Vietnam’s economic and investment landscape, addressing both challenges and opportunities.

“At Techcombank, we believe that Vietnam's private sector is the backbone of the nation's growth story. By enabling platforms like the Vietnam Investment Summit, we are facilitating crucial dialogues that align with the government's strategic objectives for market reforms and global integration,” says Jens Lottner, Chief Executive Officer, Techcombank.

Key Topics and Discussions

The summit will dive into critical investment themes driving Vietnam’s equity market, including:

Reaching Emerging Market Status - Understanding Vietnam’s potential and roadmap to global market integration

Geo-political Impacts on Economics and Market - Exploring how global trends are reshaping Vietnam’s economy

Wealth Management - Unlocking Opportunities for a New Generation's Wealth Growth

AI and Investment - Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to modernize and disrupt the financial landscape

Distinguished Speaker Lineup

The event will feature industry leaders, government officials, and global experts, including:

Wanming Du, Policy Director, FTSE Russell

To Tran Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Market Development, The State Securities Commission of Vietnam

Sufianti, Equity Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence

Ta Thanh Binh, General Director, Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation

Nguyen Hoai Thu, Chairwoman & Managing Director, VinaCapital Asset Management JSC

Hoang Thi Hoa, Senior Associate Director, Equity, Dragon Capital

Jens Lottner, Chief Executive Officer, Techcombank

Vishal Kaushik, Expert Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company

Tuan Nhan, Managing Director, Vietcap

Nguyen Duc Hoan, Chief Executive Officer, ACBS

Nguyen Vo Long, Chairman, FireAnt

Nguyen Xuan Minh, Executive Chairman, Techcom Securities

Esther Wong, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, 3C AGI Partners

Nguyen Manh Tuong, Co-Founder, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MoMo

Beyond the Summit

In parallel with the summit, Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam hosts one-on-one interview sessions through Beacon Asia Media Studios, facilitating intimate discussions with business leaders and investors on strategies for the economic outlook, investment diversification, market innovation, and thought leadership.

The Vietnam Investment Summit 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to navigate Vietnam’s transformative investment journey and gain a unique edge in today’s dynamic global economy.

About Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam

Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam is a partnership between Bloomberg Media and Beacon Media Asia, in collaboration with Vietnam’s Natural Resources and Environment Newspaper. Titled Phát Triển Xanh – Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam, the edition offers in-depth coverage of the Vietnamese business landscape. In addition to the monthly magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam Live Experiences will combine international and local expertise with Bloomberg Intelligence’s data and analytics, delivering impactful discussions led by renowned moderators and speakers in Vietnam.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world’s leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Techcombank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is one of the largest joint stock banks in Vietnam, and a leading bank in Asia, with a vision to “Change banking, Change lives”. The Bank pursues a proven customer-centric strategy in providing a broad range of retail and corporate banking solutions and services to help financially empower its customers. Techcombank has ~14.8 million retail and corporate customers, which it serves through a market-leading digital banking platform and mobile app, and an extensive network of transaction service outlets at locations across Vietnam. The Bank’s ecosystem approach, co-created through partnerships in multiple key economic sectors, adds further scale and differentiation in one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Techcombank is rated AA- by FiinRatings, Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by S&P, leading among Vietnam joint stock commercial banks.

