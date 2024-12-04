Hop Valley Brewing Co. and Portland Trail Blazers Partner to Launch New Hop Box Bar at Moda Center

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop Valley Brewing Co. (“Hop Valley Brewing” or “Hop Valley”), a trailblazer in the craft brewing industry and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce its new partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers and the opening of the Hop Valley Brewing Hop Box bar inside Moda Center. This innovative and vibrant new bar is set to enhance the fan experience at Portland's premier sports and entertainment venue.

Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beverages at Tilray Brands, said, “This partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers marks an exciting new chapter for Hop Valley Brewing. We are thrilled to bring our unique and flavorful beers to the passionate fans at the Moda Center. The Hop Valley Brewing Hop Box bar is not just a place to grab a drink; it's a celebration of Portland’s culture, creativity, and love for basketball. We can’t wait for fans to raise a glass to the 2024-2025 season and cheer on the Trail Blazers with a cold Hop Valley brew in hand.”





Fans can score their favorite Hop Valley brews at the bar and throughout the arena, including:

Citrus Mistress IPA

Bubble Stash IPA

And many more fan favorites



Hop Valley Brewing Co. is Proud to Enhance the Fan Experience at Moda Center



"We are excited to partner with Hop Valley Brewing to bring this quintessential Pacific Northwest bar to life inside Moda Center," said Laura Flynn, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Portland Trail Blazers & Rose Quarter. "The creative and engaging Hop Valley Brewing Hop Box bar will be a destination for craft beer lovers at events throughout the year, enhancing the game day and concert experience for Rip City with local favorites."

The Hop Valley Brewing Hop Box bar features bright green metal cladding, a distinctive Hop Valley neon sign complete with a basketball hoop, and a stunning mural by Portland artist Matt Schlosky. The artwork, inspired by the spirit of Portland and the vibe of Oregon, showcases roses, Mt. Hood, and Douglas firs, blending hops and basketball elements to pay homage to the Trail Blazers—all executed in a spray-painted grunge style that’s nothing but net.



Raise a Glass to the 2024-2025 Season—Let’s Tip Off with a Cold One and Go Blazers!



For additional information about Hop Valley Brewing Co. and to explore their selection of craft beers, visit HopValleyBrewing.com.

About Hop Valley Brewing Co.



Hop Valley Brewing Co. was founded in 2009 with the mission to create high-quality craft beers that push the boundaries of flavor and innovation. Based in Eugene, Oregon, Hop Valley Brewing’s award-winning brew team is known for their creative approach to brewing and their commitment to using the finest ingredients. The brewery embraces the spirit of the Pacific Northwest and is dedicated to crafting beers that reflect the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the region.

About The Portland Trail Blazers

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

