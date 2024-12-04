Daxtra Introduces Candidate Engagement Powerhouse: Daxtra Engage

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra, the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today shared details of its newly released Daxtra Engage product. Designed to empower fast, easy candidate engagement through multichannel communications and a convenient dashboard, Daxtra Engage builds on Daxtra’s acquisition of PivotCX earlier this year. With this latest release, Daxtra has updated the user interface and launched support for all Daxtra integrations as well as WhatsApp, including WhatsApp Business.

According to Recruiter.com’s Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruitment 2025 report, more than 31 percent of survey respondents cited low engagement as one of their primary obstacles to hiring success. Making it possible to find candidates quickly, reach them in seconds and improve the experience for everyone involved, Daxtra Engage already features several industry-leading features, such as real-time one-to-one and one-to-many SMS, voice and video calling, shared team phone numbers and more.

As one of the most sophisticated solutions available today, Daxtra Engage also offers enhanced SMS deliverability with top U.S. providers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, and integrations with dozens of ATS, CRM and HRIS. This is in addition to a long list of product benefits, from landing pages and career websites to job hosting and distribution, candidate delivery and routing, and customizable candidate data models.

“Daxtra Engage was designed and built for today’s telco rules around texting, able to help our customers reach job seekers without issue,” said Mike Seidle, founder of PivotCX and CTO, Engagement Solutions for Daxtra. “At the same time, Daxtra Engage features like shared phone numbers work to simplify compliance and promote increased collaboration between recruiting teams. We’re empowering meaningful engagement every step of the way.”

Daxtra CEO Terry Baker commented, “Candidate engagement is critical in the hiring process, no matter the job market conditions. Without the ability to connect with candidates easily, recruiting and staffing teams run the risk of losing out on the best hire. With Daxtra Engage, we’ve solved that problem, offering flexible, centralized communications underscored by actionable metrics.”

Baker continued, “This latest release takes Daxtra’s capabilities one step further, helping promote high-conversion candidate engagement and highly positive candidate experiences. It’s a testament to Daxtra’s commitment to innovation and understanding of what today’s talent acquisition teams need to succeed.”

To learn more about Daxtra Engage and schedule a demo, visit https://info.daxtra.com/candidate-engagement-hub.

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages, and now candidate engagement. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with various recruitment tech stacks. Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.