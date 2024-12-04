AYR’s Flagship Product Brand, kynd, Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with National Charitable Campaign

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced that its flagship cannabis brand, kynd , launched its annual charitable campaign, Season of Kyndness, on December 1st, 2024. Following the success of last year’s campaign, kynd will donate a portion of proceeds from each unit sold throughout December to local charities.

In connection with Season of Kyndness and the celebration of its 10th anniversary, kynd has also begun a year-round charitable giving initiative, in which a portion of all sales proceeds will be donated to local food banks, animal rescues, and other local organizations in states where kynd is sold.

“Since its launch in 2014, kynd has made continuous efforts to help support local communities through philanthropic endeavors, and our annual Season of Kyndness event reflects this enduring commitment,” said Steven M. Cohen, interim CEO of AYR. “We plan to celebrate our 10th anniversary by elevating our Season of Kyndness program to new heights, expanding its reach to new states and increasing the number of charitable organizations we are partnering with. Beginning this year, we expanded our charitable giving to include ongoing quarterly donations to organizations within the areas that we serve.”

This December, patients, customers, and employees can embrace the Season of Kyndness by contributing in the following ways:

Purchase: Kick off the season by purchasing a kynd product at any licensed AYR retail location in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, or Nevada. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will benefit a local organization chosen by local AYR team members.

Kynd is a nationally grown, locally focused cannabis brand dedicated to providing its consumers with exceptional, high-quality products and bettering the communities it serves. AYR’s flagship cannabis brand has helped raise over $70,000 for charities and 200 boxes of toys for community-based organizations across five states during last year’s Season of Kyndness alone and strives to continue positively impacting charitable organizations in 2024. To learn more about kynd’s philanthropic initiatives, please visit https://kynd.com/seasonofkyndness/ .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

