Demesne Resources Ltd. Appoints Industry Veteran Taylor Sulik to its Strategic Advisory Board

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES –

Mr. Sulik has 10+ years experience in the U.S. defense and homeland security sectors across a variety of security and intelligence roles

His combined defense, homeland security, and mining experience will enhance Demesne’s plans to explore & develop the past-producing tungsten IMA Mine in Idaho and foster a strong presence within the U.S. defense sector

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demesne Resources Ltd. (CSE:DEME) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (“Demesne” or the “Company”) announces that defense and mining industry veteran Mr. Taylor Sulik has been appointed as Strategic Advisor to the Company effective immediately.

Demesne's CEO, Murray Nye, commented: "We’re very fortunate to have a proven defense and mining professional of Taylor’s calibre in our corner. His background in U.S. intelligence and the fact that he has also been working on reshoring critical mineral production in the U.S. warrant a warm welcome from everyone at Demesne. That level of in-the-trenches experience is of particular value to our plans to form strategic partnerships with key U.S. defense sector players and explore and develop the past-producing tungsten IMA Mine in Idaho."

Mr. Sulik is a seasoned U.S. intelligence & security professional, having 7+ years of experience with the United States Coast Guard across a variety of security and intelligence roles. In addition, he is president of Mithril Mining & Exploration, a mining company focused on identifying, prospecting, exploring, and developing U.S. based critical mineral deposits to further promote the reshoring of American critical mineral mining. Mr. Sulik has also served in a variety of strategy, operational, and intelligence roles for Windwalker Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Allied Universal. He is also currently pursuing his Master’s Degree at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, focusing his research and studies on National Defense and Strategic Studies.

ABOUT DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD.

Demesne Resources Ltd. is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. Demesne has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/demesneresources/

X: https://x.com/demesneresource

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemesneResources

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demesneresources/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@demesneresources

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

‎CEO

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: ir@demesneresources.com

Phone: +1 (416) 300-7398

CSE:DEME

OTCQB:DEMRF

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.