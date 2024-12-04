Seagull Software Appoints Jeffrey Hart as Chief Executive Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seagull Software, a global leader in real-time, item-level visibility and label management solutions, today announced the hiring of Jeffrey Hart as the new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). The announcement follows Seagull’s acquisition of Mojix Software, a leader in item-level inventory management and traceability, in October.

Mr. Hart previously served as President and CEO at VitalEdge Technologies. Prior to VitalEdge, Mr. Hart served as President at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, a fleet leasing, rental, sales and service company. Prior to Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, he held leadership positions at OneCommand, Advantage IQ, and Cadence Network.

Interim CEO and board member Dan Doles added, “This is an exciting time for Seagull. I am confident Seagull will continue its impressive trajectory under Jeffrey’s leadership, and we look forward to continuing to support Seagull’s mission in the years to come.”

Jeffrey Hart said, "I’m thrilled to join Seagull Software and lead such a dynamic team committed to transforming supply chain visibility and labeling solutions on a global scale. With the innovative capabilities of Seagull’s powerful labeling software products combined with their advanced traceability and data platform, I’m excited to work alongside our talented employees and partners to drive value for our customers, strengthen our operations, and set the stage for growth in the years ahead."

About Seagull Software

Seagull Software is a global leader in real-time, item-level visibility and label management solutions, dedicated to powering the world’s most complex supply chains with innovative tools for traceability, authentication, and automated inventory management. Our BarTender™ platform enables businesses across all industries to design, manage, print, and automate the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags, ensuring seamless tracking and compliance for over 100 billion unique identifiers each year. Leveraging the Mojix™ high-security, scalable SaaS traceability platform, Seagull delivers end-to-end intelligence, harmonizing data to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and reduce risk. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Seagull empowers businesses worldwide to keep their products moving, traceable, and safe. For further information about Seagull Software, please visit www.seagullsoftware.com.

Media Contacts:

Colby Cavanaugh

SVP Marketing

Seagull Software

(503) 421-6717

ccavanaugh@seagullscientific.com

Jim Donaldson

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

Seagull Software

(314) 223-4779

jdonaldson@seagullscientific.com

© 2024 Mojix, Inc. Mojix, maiven, Source, and ytem are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mojix, Inc.

© 2024 Seagull Software, LLC, Seagull Scientific, LLC, BarTender Software, LLC. BarTender, BarTender Cloud, Intelligent Templates, Drivers by Seagull, the BarTender logo, the BarTender Cloud logo and the Drivers by Seagull logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagull Software, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.