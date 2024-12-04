United States Retinal Surgery Devices Market Forecasts/Analysis Report 2024-2032: Rising Incidence of Retinal Disorders, Technological Advancements, Focus on Florida

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Retinal Surgery Devices Market Report Forecast by Product, Application, End-user, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the main driver positively fueling the US market for retinal surgery equipment is the rising frequency of various eye disorders in the general population in the US, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. As a result, the market is growing as a result of the increased need for different retinal surgery technologies, which save time and money and increase surgical efficiency for particular patients.







The aging population has a major impact on the growth of the retinal surgery device market in the United States. Age-related retinal problems, including diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), are becoming more common as the Baby Boomer population ages. The prevalence of these disorders among older persons is increasing, which is fueling the need for efficient retinal surgical procedures. As baby boomers continue to age past retirement, it is anticipated that the U.S. population will age more quickly than any other age group in the nation during the following ten years.

Every day, more than 10,000 Americans become 65 years old. The natural aging process can cause degenerative changes in the retina, putting older persons at higher risk for a variety of retinal illnesses. A greater number of patients may need sophisticated surgical procedures as a result of this demographic shift in order to manage and possibly even reverse vision deterioration. Furthermore, older persons are more likely to seek treatment for issues related to their vision and often have easier access to healthcare. The need for retinal surgery instruments is further fueled by this rise in healthcare consumption.



Rising Incidence of Retinal Disorders



The US market for devices used in retinal surgery is expanding due in large part to the rising prevalence of retinal illnesses. The aging population and the impact of lifestyle choices on the prevalence of retinal problems lead to an increased demand for complex surgical operations. AMD (age-related macular degeneration), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment are the main problems causing this trend; as the population ages and diabetes rates rise, so do these three conditions.

For instance, the CDC estimates that 12 million Americans aged 40 and above had visual impairment in 2021. There were one million blind people, three million people with corrected vision impairment, and eight million people with uncorrected refractive error-related visual impairment. In addition, 6.8% of US children under the age of 18 received a diagnosis of an eye or vision problem. Approximately 3% of children under the age of 18 were classified as blind or visually impaired, meaning they had problems seeing even with glasses or contact lenses. Thus, there is an increasing need for retinal procedures due to the nation's growing incidence of eyesight issues.



Additionally, the rise in retinal illnesses has accelerated the demand for specialist instruments for retinal surgery, including sophisticated lasers, imaging systems, and surgical instruments made to handle these intricate problems. The increase in patients seeking treatment has forced healthcare practitioners to adopt state-of-the-art technologies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. As a result, the growing prevalence of retinal illnesses directly propels market expansion and innovation in the retinal surgery device industry.



Technological Advancements



One of the primary drivers of growth for the U.S. market for retinal surgery instruments is technological developments. The effectiveness and accuracy of retinal treatments have been greatly improved by advances in surgical technologies. The development of minimally invasive methods, which shorten recovery periods and enhance patient outcomes, is one of the major advancements. More precise diagnosis and focused therapy are made possible by advanced imaging technologies like fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography (OCT), which offer detailed views of retinal structures.



Furthermore, Conventional retinal surgeries have changed with the advent of cutting-edge equipment such as robotically assisted surgical instruments and 3D operative imaging systems. These innovations lower the possibility of problems and improve surgical precision. Furthermore, advances in laser technologies, such as the application of high-resolution lasers for retinal photocoagulation, provide more efficient therapies for diseases including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Due to ongoing attempts to create novel materials and technologies, as well as advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, the market is anticipated to continue growing. The U.S. market for retinal surgery equipment has grown overall as a result of these advances, which also increase patient demand for cutting-edge treatment alternatives.



Florida Retinal Surgery Devices Market



The market for devices used in retinal surgery in Florida is expanding significantly, propelled by a number of important causes. First off, the demand for retinal surgical procedures is greatly influenced by Florida's sizable and aging population. Advanced surgical therapies are required for age-related retinal illnesses such diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which are becoming more common as the state's elderly population develops.



In Florida, technological developments are another important factor fueling business expansion. Innovative retinal surgery technologies, such as minimally invasive procedures, high-resolution imaging systems, and advanced laser and surgical instruments, are being progressively adopted by the state's healthcare facilities. The need for cutting-edge surgical treatments is increased by these technologies, which improve patient outcomes and treatment precision.



Furthermore, Florida's robust research institutes and healthcare system facilitate the creation and accessibility of state-of-the-art retinal technologies. The state makes sure that new technologies are swiftly incorporated into clinical practice by emphasizing accessibility and innovation in healthcare. The market is growing as a result of developments in patient education and growing awareness of retinal health.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $647.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1183.75 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 United States Retinal Surgery Devices Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States



7 Product

7.1 Vitrectomy Machines

7.2 Vitrectomy Packs

7.3 Surgical Instruments

7.4 Microscopic Illumination Equipment

7.5 Retinal Laser Equipment

7.6 Others



8 Application

8.1 Diabetic Retinopathy

8.2 Retinal Detachment

8.3 Epiretinal Membrane

8.4 Macular Hole

8.5 Others



9 End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Eye Clinics

9.3 Others



10 States

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 New Jersey

10.1 Washington

10.11 North Carolina

10.12 Massachusetts

10.13 Virginia

10.14 Michigan

10.15 Maryland

10.16 Colorado

10.17 Tennessee

10.18 Indiana

10.19 Arizona

10.2 Minnesota

10.21 Wisconsin

10.22 Missouri

10.23 Connecticut

10.24 South Carolina

10.25 Oregon

10.26 Louisiana

10.27 Alabama

10.28 Kentucky

10.29 Rest of United States



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Product Portfolio

13.4 Recent Development & Strategies

13.5 Financial Insights

Topcon Corporation

Alcon Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Iridex Corporation

Escalon Medicals Corp.

Synergetics USA Inc.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

