Only In Your State Launches AI-Powered, Editor-Curated Travel Planning Tool

VENICE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only In Your State, a trusted source for authentic travel inspiration, today announced the launch of Dashboard: an interactive, AI-powered tool that connects readers with curated travel recommendations tailored to their interests and location. Developed in partnership with Ford, Dashboard is designed to make discovering your next adventure effortless.

Drawing from Only In Your State’s extensive archive of editor-curated, local-approved content, Dashboard streamlines the search for unforgettable experiences by analyzing key reader inputs—such as region, interests, season, and travel companions—to surface highly personalized suggestions. Whether readers are looking for hidden gems, foodie hotspots, or outdoor adventures, Dashboard provides a roadmap of possibilities backed by local insights and expert guidance.

“Only In Your State has a rich history of curating unique places to visit across the country, including hidden gems, events, and local restaurants for our readers,” said Gina Goff, VP, Content Strategy and Operations, Only In Your State. “We’re proud to improve on this service and help alleviate the stress of planning while allowing readers to focus on the journey itself.”

“There’s a demand for trusted and tailored travel recommendations,” said Brandon Portsmith, SVP, Product & Technology, World of Good Brands, parent company of Only In Your State. “We created Dashboard to offer readers a bespoke and simplified travel planning interface that aligns with their specific interests and needs, powered by AI technology and the deep editorial expertise of Only In Your State. Dashboard helps cut through the abundance of travel information available, filtering the noise and providing the most relevant and personalized options based on what each reader wants.”

To use Dashboard, visit http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/dashboard and enter in a destination, length of trip, time of year, type of travelers, and group interests. Dashboard will generate a custom itinerary with detailed descriptions placed on an interactive map with a shareable link.

To learn more about Only In Your State, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/.

About Only In Your State

Only In Your State is an inclusive and accessible local travel and discovery resource highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. Only In Your State has grown to a national network by celebrating the beauty that exists within state lines, no matter which part of the country you live in. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. Only In Your State represents a local-to-national mosaic of 50+ state-specific communities, brought together to create one powerful ecosystem for travel and exploration. Only In Your State is operated by World of Good Brands. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good, Only In Your State, and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/.

