Marić & Co Law Firm Joins World Services Group as the Exclusive Legal Member for Bosnia & Herzegovina

Houston, TX, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that Marić & Co Law Firm, a leading top-tier law firm, has joined the WSG network as the exclusive legal member for Bosnia & Herzegovina. The addition of this prominent law firm exemplifies the purposeful global expansion of WSG membership.

With more than 70 years of experience and practice in the legal market of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the full-service firm provides wide expertise in resolving all issues that domestic and international investors encounter when setting up and operating businesses in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Marić & Co Law Firm serves a variety of global, regional and local clients and specializes in multiple practice areas.

The firm is one of founding members of SEE Legal and member of prominent local business associations including the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Norway BiH Business Association (NBBA), and German-Bosnian Chamber of Commerce (AHK). The firm is also top tier ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.

“We are excited to be a member of WSG and look forward to collaborating with the network’s top tier firms and developing mutual and new business opportunities with fellow members,” said Nebojša Marić, Managing Partner of Marić & Co Law Firm.

“WSG proudly welcomes Marić & Co Law Firm as our new legal services member in Bosnia. This leading firm will provide WSG members and clients the opportunity to benefit from expertise offered by a top-tier team with a strong regional and international reputation,” said André Vautour, WSG Chair.

About World Services Group (WSG) World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. WSG provides cross-industry access to a select few investment banking and accounting firms creating more expansive opportunities to service clients. The network is comprised of over 120 firms worldwide. Members act in over 150 jurisdictions with over 23,000 professionals globally. For more information: www.worldservicesgroup.com.