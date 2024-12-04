Altus Group Recognized as One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus”, “Altus Group” and the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is proud to share that it has been selected as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. This prestigious accolade underscores the Company’s ongoing efforts to fostering a high trust, high performance workplace culture

“Altus Group is a destination employer in the commercial real estate and proptech space – a place where technologists and CRE professionals come to build their skills, advance their careers, and make their mark on an industry experiencing unprecedented change,” said Kim Carter, Chief People Officer at Altus. “To empower our people for success, we’ve reimagined our employee programs to reflect an innovative world of work. Our activity-based work model, flexible vacation policy, and employee development programs are amongst the examples where Altus stands out in our industry. I’m incredibly proud of our entire team, whose dedication is instrumental in driving Altus Group’s continued success.”

The Greater Toronto’s Top Employers list, presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., highlights companies in the region that are actively adapting policies to create a culture that meets employees' evolving needs, values, and expectations. Companies were evaluated against broad criteria that factored in workplace experience and culture, benefits, vacation policies, communications, performance management, training and development, and community involvement.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

