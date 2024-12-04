Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Biologics | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider Research, The Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market was valued at USD 2.57 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 4.04 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

This growth is primarily driven by the expanding demand for biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies, which require specific excipients to enhance their stability, solubility, and bioavailability. The market is witnessing a shift towards advanced excipients tailored for complex biologic formulations, which is driving innovation and demand across the globe.





Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Overview

The biopharmaceutical excipients market has a significant role in producing biologic drugs as it helps to enhance the effectiveness, stability, and shelf-life of formulations. The demand for biopharmaceutical excipients increases with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and with the more usage of biologics to deal with various conditions such as cancers, autoimmune disorders, and diseases of genetic origin.

Excipients in a biologic drug formulation consist of types such as a solubilizer, a stabilizer, an emulsifiers, a preservative, and others. These excipients have been particularly increasing the use of specialized products as demand for biologics tends to be high, encompassing therapies that are highly based on proteins and genetics. More effective drugs have become simpler to administer as they can target disease on larger scales. Excipients are thus vital in overcoming challenges, particularly for injectable formulations requiring high precision and consistency that pose issues with the solubility and stability of biologics.

Further supporting this market are the continuing advances in pharmaceutical technology. Such technologies are aimed at improving the delivery of drugs through excipients such as using polyols for stabilizing biologic products and an increasing reliance on surfactants and emulsifiers to enhance the solubility of drugs. This further increases the demand for special excipients in RNA-based therapies, which also include mRNA vaccines, ensuring that the complex formulation will remain stable.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Merck KGaA

Colorcon (BPSI Holdings Inc.)

BASF SE

Associated British Foods plc

Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd (IMCD)

Sigachi Industries Limited

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Roquette Frères

Clariant

DFE Pharma

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Evonik Industries AG.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.57 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The biopharmaceutical excipients market is driven by a convergence of innovative developments, rising demand for biologics, and advancements in drug formulations.

Segment Dynamics

By Product

Solubilizers and surfactants/emulsifiers dominated the biopharmaceutical excipients market in 2023, accounting for approximately 42.0% of the market share. Their dominance is attributed to their essential role in enhancing the solubility and stability of biologics, particularly monoclonal antibodies and high-concentration protein formulations. These excipients mitigate aggregation issues and ensure consistent drug delivery, making them indispensable for injectable formulations.

Polyols are the fastest-growing product segment, driven by their widespread use as stabilizers in biologics. These excipients are particularly crucial for preventing protein aggregation and oxidative stress, both of which can affect the efficacy of biologics. Their adoption has surged in response to the rising demand for complex biologics such as gene therapies and mRNA-based vaccines. The rapid adoption of polyols is indicative of their growing importance in the biopharmaceutical industry.

By Formulation

Injectable formulations held the largest share of the market in 2023, capturing 55.0% of the market. This dominance is largely due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require biologic treatments. Injectable formulations are the preferred choice for delivering biologic therapies because they ensure precise dosing, high bioavailability, and minimal variability in drug delivery, especially for protein-based therapeutics.

Topical formulations are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by innovations in dermatological biologics and transdermal delivery systems. These advancements are driven by patient demand for non-invasive treatments that ensure localized and targeted drug delivery, making them popular across various therapeutic areas, including dermatology and pain management.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Solubilizes & Surfactants/Emulsifiers Triglycerides Esters Others

Polyols Mannitol Sorbitol Others

Carbohydrates Sucrose Dextrose Starch Others



By Formulation

Oral

Topical

Injectables

Regional Insights

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market is showing significant growth across several regions. In 2023, North America held the largest market share, owing to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant R&D investments in biologics. The region’s market is driven by the increasing adoption of biologic therapies and the rising demand for specialized excipients to support these treatments.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing base, and expanding biologic drug development activities. China and India are emerging as key players in the biopharmaceutical sector, with substantial investments in drug manufacturing and increasing healthcare needs, particularly in the areas of chronic diseases and aging populations.

Europe is also witnessing steady growth in the biopharmaceutical excipients market, supported by advancements in biologics research and manufacturing, as well as growing regulatory support for biologic therapies.

Recent Developments

July 2023 : Roquette acquired Qualicaps to enhance its expertise and capabilities in developing pharmaceutical excipients. This acquisition strengthens Roquette’s position in the market, particularly in the development of excipients for capsule formulations.

: Roquette acquired Qualicaps to enhance its expertise and capabilities in developing pharmaceutical excipients. This acquisition strengthens Roquette’s position in the market, particularly in the development of excipients for capsule formulations. June 2023 : Lubrizol Corporation entered into a licensing agreement with Welton Pharma, enabling Welton to utilize the Apisolex excipient across multiple regions. This partnership aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of a new SN-38 formulation for colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers.

: Lubrizol Corporation entered into a licensing agreement with Welton Pharma, enabling Welton to utilize the Apisolex excipient across multiple regions. This partnership aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of a new SN-38 formulation for colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers. March 2023: Evonik Industries AG began the construction of a new facility in Indiana, U.S., dedicated to enhancing the global supply chain for functional excipients, particularly for RNA medicines. This expansion is expected to support the growing demand for excipients in RNA-based therapies, such as mRNA vaccines.





