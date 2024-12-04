Foresight Signs AI-Driven Smart Parking Solutions Collaboration Agreement with South Korean 7meerkat and KONEC

The parties will collaborate to develop and commercialize advanced

AI-powered parking management solutions to enhance urban parking, making it smarter, more efficient and user-friendly

Ness Ziona, Israel, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced today the signing of a three-way multi-phase strategic cooperation agreement with 7meerkat Ltd. (“7meerkat”), a South Korean company providing next generation parking and city management systems, and KONEC Ltd. (“KONEC”), a leading South Korean Tier-One automotive supplier. The parties will collaborate to develop and commercialize artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart parking and city management solutions using Foresight's advanced 3D perception technology.

These innovations will include precise AI analysis of vehicle data, automated parking systems, and smart urban mobility enhancements. The solutions will feature AI-driven vehicle identification, including license plate recognition, as well as monitoring for electric vehicles and vehicle conditions such as contamination and damage. Overall, these solutions aim to make urban parking smarter, more efficient, and user-friendly.

The agreement follows the successful completion of a proof-of-concept project that assessed the performance of Foresight’s technology in detecting vehicles and pedestrians in parking lots in harsh weather and low-light conditions.

This collaboration will integrate Foresight's 3D perception technology, using both visible-light and thermal infrared cameras, into 7meerkat's AI-powered parking and city management systems, with KONEC leading the market promotion. The parties aim to finalize a commercial agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

About 7meerkat

7meerkat provides next generation parking management systems focusing on AI driven capability of automatic number plate recognition and vehicle classification. 7meerkat is seeking to expand its business but also at the global market with a full solution for smart parking and city management. 7meerkat specializes in advanced object behavior analytics, lifestyle platforms and Concierge Services, dynamic space optimization, data-driven insights and enhanced user experience.

About KONEC

KONEC is a leading Tier-One automotive supplier that manufactures automobile parts for eco-friendly vehicles using a high-pressure die-casting process. KONEC has established a batch production system for lightweight metal raw materials, molds, castings, processing, and assembly through cooperation among its group affiliates. Major customers include Tesla, Hyundai Motor, and Kia. In addition to the existing business scope of lightweight metal body, chassis, and body parts, KONEC is venturing into new industries in line with the electrification of mobility and software advancements.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. (“Foresight Automotive”), Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com , follow @ForesightAuto1 on “X” (formerly Twitter), or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

