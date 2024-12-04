DatChat to Attend The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

New Brunswick, NJ, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging and social media company, today announced it will be attending The Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of DatChat, will discuss the recent acquisition of RPM Interactive, Inc. by its subsidiary, Dragon Interact. Additionally, the Company will provide an update on its Myseum platform, a multi-tiered social media ecosystem that facilitates seamless storage and sharing of digital content within a secure family network.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which DatChat will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat, Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

