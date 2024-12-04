Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 December 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 6 December 2024

Effective from 6 December 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 6 December 2024 to 5 March 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 6 December 2024: 4.0220% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment