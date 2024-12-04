Kustom Entertainment, Inc., a Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY) Subsidiary, Unveils Lineup for 2025 Country Stampede Festival Following Record-Breaking Black Friday Weekend

Overland Park, KS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (“Kustom Entertainment”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated lineup for the 2025 Country Stampede Festival, set to take place June 26-28, 2025, at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Building on its reputation as one of the nation’s premier country music festivals, the event promises a weekend of unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in country music.

2025 Country Stampede Lineup

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Drew Baldridge & Winner of the Battle of the Bands

Friday, June 27, 2025

Miranda Lambert, Dylan Scott, RaeLynn, Ali Walker, & A TBD Artist

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Cole Swindell, Shenandoah, A TBD Artist, Casi Joy, & Outlaw Apostles

In addition to these incredible main stage performances, the festival will showcase local and regional talent on the exclusive Platinum Club Stage throughout the weekend, ensuring a diverse and dynamic entertainment experience for attendees.

A Record-Breaking Black Friday Weekend

Kustom Entertainment is coming off its most successful Black Friday through Cyber Monday special in the festival’s recent history. The overwhelming response from fans underscores the excitement surrounding the 2025 Country Stampede and reinforces the event’s status as a must-attend summer tradition. The ticket trends are pointing towards a complete sellout of the festival.

Battle of the Bands Competition Launched

Adding to the excitement, Kustom Entertainment launched the first of five regional Battle of the Bands competitions on Sunday evening at Guitars & Cadillacs KC. Over 250 attendees witnessed five exceptional regional bands compete for a coveted slot on the main stage at the 2025 Country Stampede.

This competition will continue with qualifiers in Wichita, KS, Springfield, MO, Omaha, NE, and Columbia, MO, with each market producing a winner to advance to the finals in Kansas City in March. The overall winner will secure the opportunity to perform in front of thousands at the festival.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for the 2025 Country Stampede are on sale now at www.countrystampede.com. With options ranging from Superfan Pit Passes to Camping Packages, fans can customize their festival experience to suit their preferences.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc., a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), specializes in producing world-class live entertainment experiences. The Country Stampede Festival is one of the company’s flagship events, celebrating the best in country music while fostering community and providing a platform for emerging talent.

For additional news and information please visit www.kustom440.com.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) specializes in the development and manufacturing of video and analytics solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. With a focus on delivering reliable and innovative technology, Digital Ally empowers organizations to enhance safety, streamline operations, and mitigate risks.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitations, Kustom Entertainment’s expectations with respect to the business decisions made by Kustom Entertainment, including statements regarding the benefits of the live events, the anticipated timing of the events, the implied valuation of Kustom Entertainment, the products offered by Kustom Entertainment and the markets in which it operates, and Kustom Entertainment’s projected future results. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Kustom Entertainment’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results, include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Kustom Entertainment operates, (ii) the risk that demand for Kustom Entertainment’s services may be decreased due to a decrease in the number of large-scale sporting events, concerts and theater shows, (iii) the risk that any adverse changes in Kustom Entertainment’s relationships with buyer, sellers and distribution partners may adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations, (iv) the risk that changes in Internet search engine algorithms and dynamics, or search engine disintermediation, or changes in marketplace rules could have a negative impact on traffic for Kustom Entertainment’s sites and ultimately, its business and results of operations, (v) the risk that any decrease in the willingness of artists, teams and promoters to continue to support the secondary ticket market may result in decreased demand for Kustom Entertainment’s services, (vi) the risk that Kustom Entertainment is not able to maintain and enhance its brand and reputation in its marketplace, adversely affecting Kustom Entertainment’s business, financial condition and results of operations, (vii) the risk of the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, disease epidemics or pandemics, severe weather events and natural disasters, (viii) the risk that because Kustom Entertainment’s operations are seasonal and its results of operations vary from quarter to quarter and year over year, its financial performance in certain financial quarters or years may not be indicative of, or comparable to, Kustom Entertainment’s financial performance in subsequent financial quarters or years, (ix) the risk that Kustom Entertainment may never achieve or sustain profitability, (x) the risk that Kustom Entertainment may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which many not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (xi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (xii) the risk that Kustom Entertainment is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (xiii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kustom Entertainment does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com