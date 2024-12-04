TheRoyal.Land Brings History to Life through an Immersive and Educational Gaming Experience

Hamilton, Bermuda and Paris, France, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (OTCQB: RLNDF) (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today shared the Company’s plans to deliver an unparalleled educational gaming experience both in-game and through real-life events supported by the direct collaboration of eight of Europe and Africa’s royal families.

“These families, which hold legal, hereditary, or historically based claims to royal positions in Italy, Russia, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Albania, Mecklenburg, and Lesotho, stood at the center of those nations’ political, economic and cultural life for decades or centuries and we believe their insights into how royalty shaped societies will set TheRoyal.Land apart as the most authentic and enriching educational video game experience,” explained RoyaLand Founder and CEO, HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia.

Multiple market research studies project significant growth within the educational gaming market, such as a May 2024 report by Verified Market Research that predicts a surge from $12.24 billion in 2024 to $21.58 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.67%.

HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia added that, besides lending their intimate knowledge of aristocratic lifestyles, customs, and experiences to the game, members of the royal families are also appearing in TheRoyal.Land as AI-generated non-player characters. In these roles, he explained, they will interact with the game’s players to guide them in achieving success in their individual quests and adventures.

Additionally, upon commercial release, RoyaLand will offer players access to exclusive real-world events hosted by the royal families where lucky gamers will get the opportunity to interact with real-life royalty.

"TheRoyal.Land is more than just entertainment," emphasized HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia. "We believe it's an unparalleled educational and cultural experience, highlighting historical themes in a unique solarpunk utopia. We anticipate this unique combination will position RoyaLand for exceptional market success."

Currently in the development stage, a beta version of TheRoyal.Land is expected to be available by January 2025, with a commercialized product available by the end of 2025.

For more information on the royal families involved with TheRoyal.Land, please go to https://theroyaland.net/#the-project

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “RLNDF.” See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote

Website: https://theroyaland.net/



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as “intends,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, CEO

The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

Email: emanuele@theroyal.land

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

