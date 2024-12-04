Orange Bank & Trust Company To Expand Footprint in the Bronx in 2025

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York’s Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, is pleased to announce that it will expand its reach in the Bronx in 2025 with a new full-service branch at 3485 E. Tremont Ave. in the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District.

The new office, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025, signifies the Bank’s steady growth over the last several years and will support its efforts to serve its current and potential client base in the Bronx. The branch will offer a complete range of banking and financial services that emphasize commercial lending, cash management, and wealth management services.

This is the Bank’s second Bronx location, with the first opening in 2021 in Morris Park. The Throggs Neck office is two blocks from the Bruckner Expressway, making it centrally located and easily accessible, and has on-site parking.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to empowering local businesses with the resources, expertise and financial solutions they need to grow and thrive,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “The Bronx is home to a dynamic business ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to be a trusted resource that helps drive economic success in the borough and the broader region.”

Anthony Mormile, Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer, said, “Understanding the unique needs and opportunities of Bronx businesses will be a vital component of delivering the personalized service and strategic insights that our clients deserve. We look forward to building a team that shares our passion for driving business success in this vibrant community.”

Orange Bank & Trust Company’s regional branch network also has locations in Orange County, Rockland County and Westchester County.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of the New Yorks’s top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni AVP/Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com