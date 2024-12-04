Global Scented Paper Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach USD 581.1 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scented paper market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its increasing adoption in luxury goods, stationery, and gifting sectors. According to industry projections, global sales of scented paper are estimated to grow from USD 350.0 million in 2024 to USD 581.1 million by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2024–2034). The market revenue in 2023 stood at USD 338.5 million, with a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.8% expected in 2024.

The scented paper market finds its primary application in stationery and gifting as well as luxury goods, which collectively account for 65.3% of the total market share. These segments are major contributors to the consumption of scented paper, owing to its utilization in gift wrapping, greeting cards, and high-end luxury packaging.

Understanding the Pharmaceutical Scented Paper Market

The Scented Paper Market refers to the market for paper products that are infused with fragrances. These scented papers are used for a variety of purposes, including in stationery, gift wrapping, greeting cards, and promotional materials. The fragrance is usually added during the manufacturing process, and the paper can carry different scents such as floral, fruit, or fresh, among others.

"The scented paper market is poised for growth as consumers increasingly seek unique, aromatic experiences in products. With innovations in fragrance and design, scented paper is gaining popularity across various sectors, from stationery to packaging, making it a niche yet expanding market." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Global Scented Paper Market Report:

The global scented paper industry recorded a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2023.

By 2023, the scented paper market reached a value of USD 338.5 million.

The United States is expected to maintain its leadership in North America, with a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034.

In East Asia, China is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034.

Scented papers made from recycled paper are estimated to capture around 58.2% of the market share.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Key Catalysts Driving Growth in the Scented Paper Market

Increasing Demand for Personalized Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and unique experiences, and scented paper offers a way to enhance products such as stationery, greeting cards, and gift wraps with a custom fragrance. Growth in Gifting and Special Occasions: The rising popularity of gift-giving and special events like weddings, birthdays, and holidays has boosted the demand for scented paper products, such as scented gift bags, cards, and wrapping paper. Rising Interest in Aromatherapy and Wellness: As people continue to explore wellness trends, scented paper infused with calming fragrances like lavender or eucalyptus is gaining popularity for its potential stress-relief and mood-boosting effects. Creative Applications in Marketing and Branding: Businesses are leveraging scented paper in marketing campaigns, promotional materials, and packaging to create memorable, multisensory brand experiences that engage consumers more effectively. Expansion of Eco-friendly and Sustainable Products: The growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable scented papers is encouraging manufacturers to develop products that are both environmentally conscious and aromatic, tapping into the green consumer market.





Market Value of Scented Paper by Country

Country Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 4.50 % Germany 3.70 % China 5.90 % UK 3.00 % Spain 3.40 % India 6.80 % Canada 4.00 %









Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the scented paper industry are investing in new custom goods and forming alliances. Key scented paper providers have also been purchasing smaller competitors to expand their footprint and penetrate the scented paper industry in numerous countries.

Recent Industry Developments in the Scented Paper Market

In March 2023, Aptar Beauty completed the acquisition of iD Scent, a manufacturer with innovation (Scentest ®) and expertise in paper fragrance sampling solutions. This technology integrates fragrance into paper fibers by air compression.



Key Players of the Scented Paper Industry

AptarGroup, Inc.

Arcade Beauty

SCENTISPHERE LLC

Orlandi, Inc.

The Print Fragrancing Company Ltd.

ELiX

Scent USA

Adhespack Creative Sampling

H&H Graphics, LLC

Navigator Tissue UK Ltd

Key Segments of the Scented Paper Industry

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the industry is divided into recycled paper, handmade paper, and wax-coated paper.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into online, and offline.

By End Use:

The industry is classified by end use as luxury goods, cosmetics and fragrances, retail and e-commerce, and stationery and gifting.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Duftpapier verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch seine zunehmende Akzeptanz in den Bereichen Luxusgüter, Schreibwaren und Geschenke angetrieben wird. Branchenprognosen zufolge wird der weltweite Umsatz mit Duftpapier von 350,0 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 581,1 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen, was einer robusten CAGR von 5,2 % im Prognosezeitraum (2024–2034) entspricht. Der Marktumsatz im Jahr 2023 lag bei 338,5 Mio. USD, wobei für 2024 ein Wachstum von 4,8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr erwartet wird.

Der Markt für Duftpapier findet seine Hauptanwendung in den Bereichen Schreibwaren und Geschenkartikel sowie Luxusgüter, die zusammen 65,3 % des Gesamtmarktanteils ausmachen. Diese Segmente tragen wesentlich zum Verbrauch von Duftpapier bei, da es in Geschenkverpackungen, Grußkarten und hochwertigen Luxusverpackungen verwendet wird.

Den Markt für pharmazeutisches Duftpapier verstehen

Der Markt für Duftpapier bezieht sich auf den Markt für Papierprodukte, die mit Duftstoffen angereichert sind. Diese Duftpapiere werden für eine Vielzahl von Zwecken verwendet, unter anderem für Briefpapier, Geschenkverpackungen, Grußkarten und Werbematerialien. Der Duft wird in der Regel während des Herstellungsprozesses hinzugefügt, und das Papier kann verschiedene Düfte wie blumig, fruchtig oder frisch tragen, unter anderem.

"Der Markt für Duftpapier ist auf Wachstum eingestellt, da die Verbraucher zunehmend nach einzigartigen, aromatischen Erlebnissen in ihren Produkten suchen. Mit Innovationen in den Bereichen Duft und Design wird Duftpapier in verschiedenen Bereichen immer beliebter, von Schreibwaren bis hin zu Verpackungen, was es zu einem Nischenmarkt macht, der jedoch expandiert." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Global Scented Paper Market Report:

Die globale Duftpapierindustrie verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 3,4 %.

Bis 2023 erreichte der Markt für Duftpapier einen Wert von 338,5 Mio. USD.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Vereinigten Staaten ihre Führungsrolle in Nordamerika mit einer CAGR von 4,5 % bis 2034 behaupten werden.

In Ostasien wird für China bis 2034 eine CAGR von 5,9 % prognostiziert.

Es wird geschätzt, dass Duftpapiere aus Recyclingpapier einen Marktanteil von rund 58,2 % einnehmen.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Segment der Online-Vertriebskanäle von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % wachsen wird.

Wichtige Katalysatoren, die das Wachstum des Marktes für Duftpapier vorantreiben

Steigende Nachfrage nach personalisierten Produkten: Die Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach personalisierten und einzigartigen Erlebnissen, und Duftpapier bietet eine Möglichkeit, Produkte wie Briefpapier, Grußkarten und Geschenkverpackungen mit einem individuellen Duft aufzuwerten. Wachstum bei Geschenken und besonderen Anlässen: Die steigende Beliebtheit von Geschenken und besonderen Anlässen wie Hochzeiten, Geburtstagen und Feiertagen hat die Nachfrage nach parfümierten Papierprodukten wie parfümierten Geschenktüten, Karten und Geschenkpapier angekurbelt. Steigendes Interesse an Aromatherapie und Wellness: Da die Menschen weiterhin Wellness-Trends erforschen, wird Duftpapier, das mit beruhigenden Düften wie Lavendel oder Eukalyptus angereichert ist, aufgrund seiner potenziellen stressabbauenden und stimmungsaufhellenden Wirkung immer beliebter. Kreative Anwendungen in Marketing und Branding: Unternehmen nutzen Duftpapier in Marketingkampagnen, Werbematerialien und Verpackungen, um einprägsame, multisensorische Markenerlebnisse zu schaffen, die die Verbraucher effektiver ansprechen. Ausbau umweltfreundlicher und nachhaltiger Produkte: Die wachsende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen, biologisch abbaubaren und nachhaltigen Duftpapieren ermutigt die Hersteller, Produkte zu entwickeln, die sowohl umweltbewusst als auch aromatisch sind, und damit den grünen Verbrauchermarkt zu erschließen.





Marktwert von Duftpapier nach Ländern

Land Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 4.50 % Deutschland 3.70 % China 5.90 % Vereinigtes Königreich 3.00 % Spanien 3.40 % Indien 6.80 % Kanada 4.00 %

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Unternehmen der Duftpapierindustrie investieren in neue kundenspezifische Waren und bilden Allianzen. Wichtige Anbieter von Duftpapier haben auch kleinere Wettbewerber gekauft, um ihre Präsenz zu vergrößern und in der Duftpapierindustrie in zahlreichen Ländern Fuß zu fassen.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Duftpapier

Im März 2023 schloss Aptar Beauty die Übernahme von iD Scent ab, einem Hersteller mit Innovation (Scentest ®) und Expertise im Bereich der Duftprobenahme auf Papier. Diese Technologie integriert Duftstoffe durch Luftkompression in Papierfasern.



Hauptakteure der Duftpapierindustrie

AptarGroup, Inc.

Arcade-Schönheit

SCENTISPHERE GmbH

Orlandi, Inc.

Die Print Fragrancing Company GmbH

ELiX

Duft USA

Adhespack Kreatives Sampling

H&H Grafiken, LLC

Navigator Tissue Deutschland GmbH

Schlüsselsegmente der Duftpapierindustrie

Nach Materialtyp:

In Bezug auf die Materialart wird die Branche in Recyclingpapier, handgeschöpftes Papier und wachsbeschichtetes Papier unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

In Bezug auf den Vertriebskanal ist die Branche in Online und Offline unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Branche wird nach Endverwendung als Luxusgüter, Kosmetik und Düfte, Einzelhandel und E-Commerce sowie Schreibwaren und Geschenkartikel klassifiziert.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

