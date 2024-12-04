NeuroOne® to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on December 17 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024, before market open on December 17, 2024.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following infomaiton:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-In: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 603219

Webcast: NMTC Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 31, 2024. To listen, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 51728. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through December 17, 2025.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

