Meritage Hospitality to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality (OTCQX: MHGU, based in Grand Rapids, MI the nation’s premier franchise operator today announced that Robert Schermer, Jr. CEO, will present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th, 2024.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Yknp3z

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 9 &10, 2024

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

2025 Outlook: Inflection Point

Looking ahead, Meritage is forecasting increased sales and operating margin expansion, driven by newly developed Wendy’s and Morning Belle restaurants, reworked restaurants and future QSR acquisitions.

The Company is committed to delivering on its capital allocation strategy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and return free cash flow over time to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share purchases.

Meritage continues to distinguish itself as an operations leader and platform innovator, striving for best-in-class results through a performance-based culture committed to operational excellence, strategic acquisitions, and real estate development.

CONTACTS:

Meritage Hospitality

Robert Schermer, Jr

CEO

(616) 988-8741

rschermer@mhgi.net

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com