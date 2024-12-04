Untangle Happiness Reveals Three-Step Program to Help High-Achieving People Find Their Recipe for Happiness

Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coaching practice Untangle Happiness has revealed the three steps of its program that seeks to help high-achieving people, such as C-suite executives and entrepreneurs, handle the stresses of their jobs and become more satisfied and happy.

Rebecca 'Becky' Morrison is a former lawyer and finance professional who founded Untangle Happiness in 2019. She was previously a high achiever who “had it all” in her life – a prestigious education, a job at a big law firm, a happy marriage, and a beautiful baby daughter. However, she still felt that something was missing, and she was not completely happy despite the successes she'd achieved. This led her to explore and learn how to find the recipe for her happiness, making herself her very first client. Today, Morrison wants to help other successful yet unhappy individuals find theirs, because it's not a one-size-fits-all thing.

Morrison, who works with clients in both one-on-one and group settings, has created a process with three steps – nourish, transform, and act – to help clients find their happiness. Throughout the engagement with a client and within each coaching session, Morrison guides them through activities in each of those steps.



She notes that we live in a super action-based society, and many high achievers are especially go-getters. This means most people are so eager to go from knowing what to do to taking action and doing it right. However, they end up missing the fact that something must change within a person before taking effective action. This is why Untangle Happiness believes in slowing down things and taking transformation as its own step, which is quite unique among coaching services.

“The ‘nourish’ step is also important, because we should always remember to care for ourselves. This is more than just self-care, such as taking a nap or getting a pedicure. Nourishment is what we need to incorporate into our day-to-day lives and into our overall existence that will sustain us as we keep running the marathon called life. This is quite important for high achievers, because our inclination is to overperform and keep going despite being tired, leading to burnout,” Morrison says.

As part of her coaching, Morrison emphasizes the importance of homework, with each session ending with something a client should practice or accomplish outside of the session in order to reinforce one of the three steps of nourish, transform, and act. These are custom-built for each client and either deepen their knowledge of yourself or the situation or designed to experiment with action.

“Another thing I've noticed with a lot of high-achieving people is a tendency to want to be perfect. This stops us from trying new things and new ways of being. I believe we have to learn how to approach this work toward happiness like a big experiment. We need to try different ways of doing things, and it's not going to work some of the time. If we don't have a couple of missteps in the process, I believe we haven't pushed the edges enough. However, it's also important to have support, especially during the first few missteps, to ensure that we get back on track,” she says.



