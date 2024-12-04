Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2032: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 63.16%, Driven by Emergence of Smart Cities, IoT, & Demand for Quick and Secure Wireless Communication

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Li-Fi Market Report Global Forecast by Component, End-user, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global li-fi Market will reach US$ 85.10 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.04 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 63.16% between 2024 and 2032

The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market is being driven by the emergence of smart cities and Internet of Things applications, as well as the growing demand for quick and secure wireless communication. Growing worries about electromagnetic interference in conventional radio-frequency communication and the development of LED technology are further factors. Li-Fi usage and market expansion are further fueled by increased investments in research & development as well as the need for improved connectivity and data security.







Li-fi Industry Outlooks



Hyper-urbanization and the growing number of smart city projects being built worldwide are the main factors propelling the market's expansion. Additionally, the industry's broad adoption of multi-tier data center architectures, big data tools, and cloud computing is driving the market's expansion. Li-Fi systems provide huge bandwidth spectrum, greater speeds, improved data security, and reduced network and radio interference when compared to the conventionally utilized alternatives, such as Wi-Fi. Furthermore, as automated systems become more widely used in both the residential and commercial sectors, industry participants will have plenty of opportunity to grow their businesses.



Expansion of IoT



One important driver of growth for the Li-Fi industry is the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT). There is an increasing need for fast, dependable, and secure communication solutions as Internet of Things (IoT) devices proliferate in smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and other industries. Li-Fi, a data transmission technology based on visible light, has several advantages over conventional radio-frequency-based technologies such as Wi-Fi. Its capacity to manage enormous data densities and provide data at extremely rapid rates is a perfect fit for the requirements of contemporary IoT systems. IoT devices need smooth, high-bandwidth communication in order to operate at their best. They frequently produce significant volumes of data.



The attractiveness of Li-Fi lies in its capacity to handle dense networks and deliver high-speed internet without interference from radio frequency signals. Furthermore, because Li-Fi uses light, which is impervious to walls, it has improved security capabilities that are especially helpful for protecting critical IoT data. Using Li-Fi technology can help the Internet of Things (IoT) overcome issues with electromagnetic interference and network congestion as it expands, resulting in more secure and effective data transfer. Li-Fi's adoption and market growth are being fueled by this match between its capabilities and the changing demands of IoT networks.



Technological Advancements



The Li-Fi market is expanding due in large part to technological advances. Recent advancements in optical components and light-emitting diode (LED) technology have greatly improved the functionality and performance of Li-Fi systems. High-speed modulation LEDs of today allow Li-Fi to achieve blazingly fast data transfer rates, giving it a competitive edge over conventional radio-frequency-based communication systems such as Wi-Fi. Li-Fi's dependability and efficiency have been increased even more by developments in photodetectors and modulation methods.

Furthermore, advances in the integration and miniaturization of Li-Fi components have increased its adaptability and reduced its cost for a range of applications, including industrial and consumer devices. The ongoing development of these technologies expands Li-Fi's potential applications, which include high-density situations, smart cities, and indoor navigation, in addition to increasing its data speeds and range.



Moreover, continuous research and development endeavors are investigating methods to surmount current constraints, such line-of-sight prerequisites and ambient light disruption, thereby augmenting Li-Fi's pragmatic feasibility. Li-Fi solutions are becoming more inventive, more generally used, and more well-established in the market as technology advances. These factors position Li-Fi to play a big role in wireless communication in the future.



North America Li-fi Market



Since employing radio frequencies for wi-fi operations presents an increasing number of cybersecurity threats, there is a growing demand for fast, dependable, and secure wireless networks. As of 2023, IBM reports that the average cost of a data breach in the United States was USD 9.48 million, compared to USD 9.44 million the year before. Furthermore, the area is continuously expanding in the defense sector, which could increase demand for Li-Fi technology.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office projects that defense spending in the country will rise annually through 2033. In 2023, the United States spent USD 746 billion on defense. According to the prediction, defense spending will rise to USD 1.1 trillion by 2033. The United States is an enormous customer base for providers supplying Industry 4.0 because of the country's early adoption of industrial automation, and this market is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.



Additionally, in an effort to strengthen the American industrial base - which has been supplanted by China and other nations with lower labor costs - the federal government and the commercial sector in the United States are investing in Industry 4.0 IoT technologies. The ""Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)"" is a federal government, business, and university effort aimed at encouraging investment in developing automation technology.

The Canadian government claims that the nation's auto suppliers are essential to the country's automotive industry, which generates over USD 34 billion in sales a year, and that they export parts all over the world. Among the manufacturing industries in the nation, the production of automobiles has been one of the main sources of income.



Global li-fi Company Analysis



The key players in li-fi industry are Signify N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, General Electric Co., LG Innotek Co Ltd, Lucibel SA, LVX System and Lightbee Corp.

Competitive Analysis:

Business Overview

Key Persons

Recent Development & Strategies

Financial Insights

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $85.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 63.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Li-Fi Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Countries



7. Component

7.1 LED

7.2 Photodetector

7.3 Microcontrollers

7.4 Others



8. End User

8.1 Healthcare

8.2 Retail

8.3 Education

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Transportation

8.7 Government

8.8 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strength

11.1.2 Weakness

11.1.3 Opportunity

11.1.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

Signify N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

General Electric Co.

LG Innotek Co Ltd

Lucibel SA

LVX System

Lightbee Corp

Attachment